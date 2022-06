WARSAW — Kosciusko REMC member Andrew Zink won Best of Show and first place in the 11th-grade category for the Indiana Electric Cooperative student art calendar contest. Zink is a homeschooled student in Winona Lake and has been submitting his artwork to the IEC calendar since the eighth grade. He won first place in the eighth grade, 10th grade and 11th grade categories, but this is his first year winning Best of Show. He has been interested in art as a career since his first art calendar award.

WINONA LAKE, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO