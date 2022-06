ALABAMA (WHNT) – Planning to vote in Alabama’s primary runoff election on June 21? There’s a relatively new law you should keep in mind when you vote. Since 2017, the state’s Crossover Voting Law makes it illegal to vote for one party in a primary and then vote for another party in a runoff. For example, a voter who cast a Republican ballot in the primary must cast a Republican ballot in the runoff; voting for a Democrat is unlawful.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO