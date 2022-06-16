Emotional video of California woman passing the bar exam goes viral

The unfortunate mother says her high school student son took his own life because he was bullied at school. The 15-year-old boy was bullied by his classmates to the point that he didn’t want to live to see his future, his mom said. The boy’s parents have filed a lawsuit against the private school and demand its former principal to be fired from his new job because, according to them, he failed to prevent the tragedy and discipline the bullies. The student’s mother also said that the school officials downplayed her son’s situation because he was white. “I can assure you that if my son was black and this happened, this would have been handled at lot differently. But my son was a white Jewish kid.” the upset mother reportedly said.

