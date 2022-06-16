ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Official Images Of The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid In White

By Michael Le
sneakernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirgil Abloh, from Off-White to Louis Vuitton, has walked side-by-side with the Air Force 1 throughout his career, selecting Bruce Kilgore’s beloved creation for many a different project. And after facilitating the conversation between the aforementioned luxury house and Nike, the late designer is leaving one last mark on the...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

Triple Black Dawns On The Nike Air Max Terrascape 97

Nike deserves credit for their thoughtful approach to the “Terrascape” line of footwear. Taking iconic models like the Air Max Plus, Air Max 90, and Air Max 97, Nike has transformed those classics into outdoor-ready footwear, adding the trending tech-wear element to the shoes. But the real prize...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Perfect Nike Air Force 1 Low For Summer Cookouts Is Here

The Air Force 1 has stood the test of time for four decades while pairing together bold and subtle styles. In conjunction with the 40th anniversary of the Hallmark silhouette, Nike is continuing to branch out from the “Triple White” baseline by way of some baby blue accents for the latest general release.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Nike’s Eco-Friendly Air Max 90 Terrascape Appears In A Clean “Off White/Red” Duo

The Nike Air Max 90 Terrascape is a newer proposition within the Swoosh’s lineup of products, but it’s quickly garnered attention from casual and savvy fans alike. Recently, the 32-year-old performance-running design’s modern update appeared in a mix of off-white tones complimented by vibrant red detailing. The partly-recycled, trail-inspired upper and sole unit deviate from the classic Air Max‘s original design, though signature components are still intact. Profile swooshes, branding on the non-standard pull tab at the tongue and visible Air units underfoot all indulge in ruby-colored flair, helping create a one-two punch of boldness perfect for any environment. Cushioning solutions are modified to include Nike Crater foam and Nike Grind traction, two propositions rooted in the company’s “Move to Zero” initiative.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Virgil Abloh
sneakernews.com

Hulk-Friendly Colors Take Over The Latest Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus

As the Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus continues being promoted by the brand, the partly-recycled sneaker is experimenting with different color palettes. Recently, the updated Air Max proposition appeared in a mix of greens, purples and grey, creating an ensemble worthy of a “Hulk” moniker. Mesh base layers opt for the blandest makeup of the pair, with mixed-materials overlays at the toe, profiles and heel deviating in a series of green hues. Underfoot, the Nike Crater Foam midsole also indulges in an understated off-white tone, allowing for the visible Airbags nearby to steal the spotlight with their eye-catching flair. Lastly, the modified Air Max Plus features a predominantly grey Nike Grind outsole solution underfoot, allowing for the upper’s Hulk-reminiscent arrangement to revel in the spotlight, while also inching closer to saving the planet.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Laser Orange Brightens This Nike Air Huarache

It’s been roughly a decade since the Air Huarache absolutely took the casual footwear scene by storm. Once a rare item on store shelves, sought only by fanatics of of 80s/90s Nike footwear, the Huarache has since become a metropolitan staple, worn by students, doctors, and all walks of life in between.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Distressed Orange Suede Adds Character To The Nike Blazer Mid ’77

Although the Nike Blazer Mid ’77 hasn’t topped the “hype” it experienced with the help of Off-White in 2017, the silhouette continues to boast a healthy following. Recently, the original Nike Basketball proposition emerged in yet another mostly-two-tone proposition that’s equal parts rooted in heritage and modern flair. Tumbled and smooth leather make up the entirety of the sneaker’s base layer, with hairy suede at the tip of the toe and lateral forefoot not only deviating in material but also color. Profile swooshes and upper heel panels on the Nike Blazer introduce a rust-like orange into the mix, resembling the sun-dyed footwear that’s flooded social media feeds over the last two-and-a-half years. Underfoot, the ode to the 1970s rounds out its ensemble with a clean off-white-colored midsole and brownish outsole combination.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Women’s Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Returns In A Summer-Ready, Multi-Color Look

The Nike Air Force 1 Shadow isn’t a brand new silhouette, but it continues to breathe life into Bruce Kilgore’s 40-year-old design. Exclusive to women, the fashion-forward take on the made-for-basketball silhouette capitalized on the layered “deconstructed” look popularized by both Off-White and sacai in 2017. For its latest color arrangement, the Air Force 1 Low-variant indulges in shades of white across its upper and sole unit, with the latter area donning both an “aged” midsole and fan-favorite light gum brown outsole combination. Dual profile swooshes, exposed underlays and other non-standard components across the sneaker’s top-half deviate in eye-catching green, yellow, purple and other hues to create a refreshing multi-color offering perfect for the warmer months of the year.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Shoe#Air Force#Nike Air Zoom#The Air Force 1#Snkrs
sneakernews.com

This Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Next Nature Echoes Past Mocha Colorways

The Blazer Mid ’77 is often simple, replacing the color of its Swoosh with a wide assortment of Nike-sanctioned pantones. And here, a dark brown takes the helm, likening this Next Nature pair to many a past “Mocha” colorway. As is typical of the silhouette, the accent...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Nike Zoom Freak 4

Is a Greek Freak revenge season upon us? After getting trounced by the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were denied a chance to go back-to-back as champions. This can be attributed to Boston peaking at the right moment and the injury to Khris Middleton, but the two-time MVP is only looking forward from here on out.
BOSTON, MA
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Jordan Max Aura 4 “Black Cat”

With newly designed lifestyle models like the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low and Jordan TWO TREY, it’s clear that Jordan Brand is still dipping into retro pot to inform modern footwear products. With its combination of Air Max technology and the Tinker era, the Jordan Max Aura line’s been going strong for three installments already, with a fourth on the way.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Celtics Colors Emerge On Double-Swooshed Nike Air Force 1 High

The Nike Air Force 1 High is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a number of high-profile collaborations and special releases. In addition, Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design is dressing up in heritage-driven ensembles. For the latest take on the made-for-basketball silhouette, the Swoosh has applied a Boston Celtics-friendly color combination...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 5 “Mars For Her” Set For January 14th, 2023 Release

Despite more than five months remaining in the year, handfuls of Air Jordan releases have already been rumored for a 2023 drop. The latest?: The Air Jordan 5 “Mars For Her.”. Although the inspiration behind the pair hasn’t been revealed by the Jumpman family, it’s possible the sneaker draws...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Dunk Low GS “Pink Prism” Releases On June 22nd

Due to the popularity of the two-toned college-style color-blocking, very seldom does the Dunk appear in one monochromatic color. Nike’s breaking that notion with an upcoming kids release that should be hotly anticipated by the growing female Dunk assemblage. Aside from the monochromatic Pink Prism arrangement thhat covered nearly...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Presto “University Blue” Is Available Now

Reviving one of the most obscure partnerships in brand history, Nike reconnected with Japanese anime legend Hello Kitty for a Nike Air Presto and a matching capsule of footwear. While more colorways of the Hello Kitty Prestos are in the works, Nike is still delivering the “t-shirt for your feet” in everyday-wearable colorways.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam” To Release On February 24th, 2023

If you’re fixated on sneaker releases of the future, another release date from the recently revealed batch of 2023 Jordans has been confirmed — the Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam”. This women’s exclusive drop is scheduled to release on February 24th of next year, adding to what will certainly be a jam-packed month of must-have offerings from the Jumpman brand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Tan Suede Covers The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Certified Fresh”

As Fall 2022 inches closer, more “Certified Fresh” options by Nike Sportswear continue to emerge. Previously seen in straightforward styles, the Nike Air Force 1 Low has recently appeared in yet another compelling ensemble rooted in the aforementioned capsule’s theme. Textile panels peek out at the toe box and mid-foot, with nearby overlays opting for a tan suede instead. Profile swooshes and upper heel panels opt for a white look, with oft-imitated sole units underfoot give the low-top Air Force 1 an “aged” look. Laces, labels on the tongue and sock-liners further update Bruce Kilgore’s 1982 design with non-standard makeups.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Air Jordan 9 “Particle Grey”

Unveiled back in December of last year, the Air Jordan 9 “Particle Grey” is one of the last few releases from Jordan Brand’s Spring 2022 line-up, releasing officially on June 21st. Maintaining the silhouette’s universal appeal, the colorway sticks to a series of neutral shades. Black is...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2 “Panda”

While the Panda Dunks continue to be a sought after sneaker in the world of footwear fashion, its ubiquitous nature has begun to become a tad…irritating. There’s nothing wrong with wearing the black/white Dunk Low, but in many ways it’s replaced the FILA Disruptor as the go-to sneaker for women who have only recently relied of casual sneakers as part of the full fit.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Triple Orange”

There was a time when all-red-everything dominated sneakers. For this latest Air Force 1 release, the Swoosh is skewing its focus just a bit towards orange on the color wheel. Just a few short years ago, Nike released a Gore-Tex laden Air Force 1 with a similar all-orange look, but this latest 2022 issue relies on the traditional build opposed to one specifically made for inclement weather. Tumbled leather from toe to heel makes up the entire build, dipped completely in that slightly off-orange look. It’s a bit puzzling that Nike didn’t opt for the complete monochromatic look with the tongue as the white contrasts too easily against the vivid hue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy