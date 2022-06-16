ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Dolph Lundgren, 64, Bonds With Daughter, 26, While Out To Lunch In Rare Sighting Together

By Kelby Vera
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HFBDO_0gClh5xX00
Image Credit: Be Like Water Media / BACKGRID

Dolph Lungren, 64, looked like quite the dapper dad while out with his daughter Ida, 26, in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, June 16. It looked like they were getting Father’s Day weekend started early with a fancy lunch.

The Rocky IV actor and his girl arrived in style, driving up to the ritzy Via Allora restaurant in a $205k silver Ferrari. Dolph was the epitome of casual class, donning a crisp navy blazer over a blue striped shirt, with blue jeans and sneakers. He had his silver blond hair cropped short and donned classic aviator sunglasses. Finishing the look was a handsome gold watch and silver chain around his neck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rCGfh_0gClh5xX00
Dolph Lundgren looked handsome while taking his daughter Ida to lunch in Beverly Hills. (Be Like Water Media / BACKGRID)

Ida looked just as stylish as her father, stepping out in a blue romper layered under a denim jacket. Dolph’s daughter, who shares with ex-wife Anette Qviberg, echoed dad’s casual fashion with sneakers while carrying her things in a dusty blue, quilted Dior bag, which retails for $4600.

Dolph was there to support his daughter after she was granted a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend Jack Eaton-Morris after he reportedly “threatened” her family’s safety, according to reports from TMZ. There is a hearing set on the matter for Jun. 30, 2022.

Meanwhile, Dolph is looking forward to his nuptials with 25-year-old Norwegian personal trainer Emma Krokdal. The couple has been engaged since June of 2020.

The Expendables actor gushed about his relationship in an interview with Muscle & Health in 2021. “They say youth is wasted on the young, and whilst that’s not true for everybody – like Emma – it is true for me because I matured very late,” he said.

“I feel very lucky that I have someone like Emma at this age, it’s changed my life and I hope I can give her the kind of help and support that takes a lot of time to discover and amass,” he went on. “I would say that right now I’m the most balanced as an individual I’ve ever been.”

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

In The Buff! Rumer Willis Snaps A Series Of Sultry Selfies From The Bathtub

For Rumer Willis, self-care Sunday is a warm bath and an impromptu photo shoot!On June 5, the actress uploaded a few snaps of herself from the bathtub without much explanation, simply captioning the post, "😮😏😜☺️." The star, 33, had nothing on aside from some jewelry, and her orange locks were tied up with the bangs hanging loose."A gorgeous girly... 👏👏👏," commented one fan, while another declared, "Prettiest woman ever." As usual, plenty of people likened the Empire alum's looks to that of her famous mom, Demi Moore, 59. "You're beautiful just like your mother," commented a fan, as another echoed,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
Distractify

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Has Become a Sensation on TikTok Because of Her Dance Skills

Few people on Earth have a bigger head start than Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who is the child of two of the most famous people on the planet. Even so, it's hard to deny that Shiloh appears to have a significant talent of her own. In a series of recent videos that have made their way onto TikTok, Shiloh has been seen dancing to popular songs, and those videos are going viral not just because of her parents, but also because of her evident dance skills.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolph Lundgren
shefinds

Jamie Foxx's Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger And Younger—Wait 'Til You See The 'Mystery Blonde' He's Dating Now!

Three years after calling quits with actress Katie Holmes, it looks like Jamie Foxx is dating someone new—and he’s not afraid to let the world know. According to a recent article published by People, the 54-year-old actor was spotted vacationing in the South of France with a mysterious, young woman. The two were seen getting cozy together onboard a yacht, and later on enjoying the time of their lives riding a jet ski on the French Riviera. Photos prove that the Soul actor and his female companion were in fact showing public displays of affection—with no hesitation.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
The Independent

Norwegian princess announces engagement to American shaman after husband’s tragic death

Princess Märtha Louise, daughter of Norway’s King Harald, has confirmed her engagement to American boyfriend, Durek Verrett.In a statement shared by the royal palace, via AP, Harald and his wife Queen Sonja announced their daughter’s engagement and said that they “wish [Princess Märtha Louise and Verrett] all the best for the future”.The 50-year-old Norwegian princess shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday and posted a photo with her fiancé with a green ring on her finger. In the caption, she expressed how much she loves and appreciates Verrett.“I am so happy to announce that I am engaged to Shaman Durek,...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sighting#Via Allora#Ferrari#Dior#Tmz#Norwegian#Muscle Health
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon’s Pregnant GF Bre Tiesi Reveals Bare Baby Bump In Mesh Top: Photos

Bre Tiesi appears to be focusing on the arrival of her son amid the news of her baby daddy, Nick Cannon, expecting his ninth child with another woman. Stepping out in Los Angeles on Friday, June 10, Bre was all smiles as she showed off her growing baby bump in a revealing mesh top. The Instagram model, whose divorce from NFL star Johnny Manziel was finalized in November, paired the chic look with black leather pants, stiletto heels and a designer handbag.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

Rebel Wilson reveals relationship with new girlfriend: “Love is love”

Rebel Wilson has revealed she’s in a relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma. The actor made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday (June 9), sharing a photo with Agruma, captioned: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Dean McDermott and ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace attend son Jack’s graduation

Dean McDermott and his ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, put on a united front at their son Jack’s college graduation Thursday. The 23-year-old San Francisco State University grad was all smiles in a purple cap and gown with his divorced parents after the ceremony. “So proud of this young man!!” McDermott, 55, captioned a family photo via Instagram. “He graduated SFSU today!! So grateful to take part in this celebration and journey with @jackmonty and @maryjoeustace.” Eustace, 60, posted a picture of her own, captioned, “Bliss with the graduate. #love.” Jack’s stepmom, Tori Spelling, did not appear to attend the ceremony. (She and McDermott have...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
18K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy