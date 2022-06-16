ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera Found After Bailing On Court-Appointed Rehab

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZtPwQ_0gClgrGf00
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Update 06.16.2021: They found him! The authorities and “a crisis intervention team” found Bam Margera. on Wednesday (July 15), according to TMZ. Bam reportedly “shacked up at a hotel in Delray Beach” after leaving a rehab facility earlier in the week. Bam was supposedly attending the facility under a court order, to the authorities escorted him back to the treatment center. The Jackass star “went back voluntarily and didn’t fight it,” according to TMZ. The publication also reports that Bam “is not believed to have relapsed,” but there’s “some uncertainty” because he was reportedly off his medication since leaving the facility.

Original: The search is on for Bam Margera. The Jackass star was reported missing by a Florida rehab center on Monday, June 13, the Delray Beach PD confirms to HollywoodLife. TMZ, who first reported that Bam, 42, had left the center, claims the pro skateboarder and TV star wasn’t happy with the venue’s services and “restrictions.” Bam was attending the facility under a court order, and the police report claimed that Bam told the rehab manager that he planned on checking himself into a different center in Florida before exiting a black sedan.

The facility’s staff was reportedly concerned that Bam left without authorization since he was reportedly under a court-issued order. Bam allegedly didn’t appear to be a danger to himself or others. The police did go looking for him, but so far, they haven’t been able to find the Viva La Bam star.

TMZ reports that Bam was currently staying at a sober living facility and recently got into an argument with his wife, Nicole Boyd. She filed for custody of their now 4-year-old son, Phoenix, in September 2021. Bam, per TMZ, did have issues with the limits and rules of the facility and decided to leave. Margera recently completed a year of substance abuse and addiction treatment and was doing well in his journey to get back on his feet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lzfk0_0gClgrGf00
Bam Margera has been missing after leaving a rehab facility (Delray Beach PD)

Bam and Nicole have reconciled since that custody filing because Margera frequently shares pictures of him, Boyd, and their son having fun in the Sunshine State. Bam’s most recent social media post was an Instagram photo published on June 14. “MMA fighter, chiropractor, and ten years sober Dominick is my new AA sponsor,” Bam captioned the photo of him alongside a bearded man. He didn’t tag anyone; the only location he put on the post was “Florida.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yx3Jh_0gClgrGf00
Bam Margera attends a special screening of “Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa” at the Sunshine Landmark Theater in New York (Shutterstock)

Three days before that, Bam shared a video of him purchasing a new car after his Range Rover and Bentley were both stolen. Bam’s right arm was in a cast, having broken his wrist in May “for the 10th time.” Bam refused painkillers, per the New York Post, likely due to the possibility of relapsing. The injury didn’t dull his attitude as he flipped the bird to the camera.

Comments / 4

Related
CBS News

Bam Margera is no longer missing, police in Florida say

Authorities in Florida are no longer looking for Bam Margera, who was reported missing on Monday after he fled a rehab facility, according to the Delray Beach Police Department. Margera was located on Wednesday by Delray Beach officers, a representative for the police department told CBS News. They could not...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Outsider.com

‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera Reportedly Found by Authorities After Going Missing From Rehab Center

Authorities have located Bam Margera after the Jackass star was reported missing from a rehab facility. He was found at a Delray Beach, Florida hotel on Wednesday. According to sources from TMZ, local police and a crisis intervention team took the TV personality back to the rehab facility. However, Bam, whose real name is Brandon Cole Margera, reportedly did not resist. The rehab facility’s manager added that a judge forced the 42-year-old’s stint at the facility. As a result, police went looking for him when he went missing.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Daily Mail

Johnny Knoxville and his Jackass co-stars film Shark Week on a beach... after former cast mate Bam Margera was found following disappearance

Johnny Knoxville and several other members of the cast of Jackass were spotted while filming scenes for The Discovery Channel's forthcoming Shark Week in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The 51-year-old daredevil was joined by two of the franchise's veteran members and several newcomers to the series while working on a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Is Being Threatened With Legal Action After Leaking Someone’s Phone Number On Her Instagram

Lisa Rinna might have to own it…and lawyer up. After she recently doxxed someone online, they are now threatening legal action against Rinna. The trouble began when an unknown number text the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. The message read, “Lisa, you need to stop with your rumors and lies about me. There’s plenty I […] The post Lisa Rinna Is Being Threatened With Legal Action After Leaking Someone’s Phone Number On Her Instagram appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Page Six

Dean McDermott and ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace attend son Jack’s graduation

Dean McDermott and his ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, put on a united front at their son Jack’s college graduation Thursday. The 23-year-old San Francisco State University grad was all smiles in a purple cap and gown with his divorced parents after the ceremony. “So proud of this young man!!” McDermott, 55, captioned a family photo via Instagram. “He graduated SFSU today!! So grateful to take part in this celebration and journey with @jackmonty and @maryjoeustace.” Eustace, 60, posted a picture of her own, captioned, “Bliss with the graduate. #love.” Jack’s stepmom, Tori Spelling, did not appear to attend the ceremony. (She and McDermott have...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OK! Magazine

Where Does Kate Gosselin Live Now? Inside The Mom-Of-8's Life After Leaving Reality TV

It's been quite a few years since Kate Gosselin last graced the small screen, and since stepping back from the spotlight, she's managed to maintain a relatively normal life.The star, 47, rose to fame in 2007 via her and ex-husband Jon Gosselin's TLC series, Jon & Kate Plus 8, which documented them as they tried to raise sextuplets and a pair of twins in a suburb of Pennsylvania.The spouses eventually divorced, and after the show wrapped in 2017, she starred in her own short-lived series, Kate Plus Date, where she tried to find a new romantic partner. After it went...
TROUTMAN, NC
TODAY.com

Cooper Noriega's family breaks silence on his death: 'My boy was a believer'

Cooper Noriega's family is speaking out on the tragic death of the popular TikTok creator, who was found dead in his car on Thursday, June 9. He was 19 years old. "hi everyone. on behalf of our family we want to thank you all for the kind words of our little coop," the statement shared on his Instagram said. "His passing is an absolute tragedy to our family and loved ones. We pray that we all as a community can continue on his legacy."
BURBANK, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bam Margera
TheDailyBeast

Friends of American Former Royal Say There’s No Way She Died of Accidental Drug Overdose

The body of American former royal Kasia Gallanio was found curled up with her lapdog, Honey, in the bed of her luxury condo on the Spanish coast on May 29. News reports in the following days suggested she was suspected of suffering a drug overdose, but close friends have told The Daily Beast they think this is an unlikely scenario for a fitness fanatic who never touched narcotics.
POLITICS
Soaps In Depth

Chris Van Etten Is Leaving GENERAL HOSPITAL

Unfortunately for Terry, Chet is on his way out of Port Charles as portrayer Chris Van Etten is leaving GENERAL HOSPITAL. In the recent issue of Soap Opera Digest, a setside source reported that the storyline had to be cut short because Van Etten moved away from California with his family.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Where was Amber Heard's baby daughter during Johnny Depp trial?

When Amber Heard mentioned her baby daughter, Oonagh Paige, during her explosive court battle with Johnny Depp, it was a shock to many. The Aquaman actress has rarely spoken about the child she welcomed via surrogate since she announced her birth in July 2021. But where was the little girl...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Married at First Sight' Couple Welcomes First Baby

The Married at First Sight family continues to grow. The latest addition comes courtesy of Season 11 stars Woody and Amani Randall. They welcomed a baby boy on June 3. They named their son Reign Randall, the couple told PEOPLE. "It's still pretty early but we think he may look...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackass#Rehab#Tmz
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Rocks Overalls As She Goes House Hunting In LA: Photos

Kelly Osbourne is on the hunt for a new home for her growing family! The 37-year-old former reality star was spotted house-hunting in Los Angeles on May 26 sporting an adorable pair of overalls that fit snuggly around her growing baby belly. The overalls were a light-denim wash and she paired them with a darker denim jacket and black rubber slides. She had her purple hair down. You can see the photos of the middle child of Sharon Osbourne, 69, and Ozzy Osbourne, 73, here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Star Claims Their Relationship Was Mostly Fake

Deavan Clegg has claimed that her relationship with Jihoon Lee on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way was 96% scripted in season 1 and only 50% authentic in season 2. When Clegg, a single mom in her 20s, met Jihoon, 27, through a dating app, she was barely 20. Lee flew from South Korea to the U.S. to meet her, and they went to a love hotel, only for Clegg to later become pregnant. Clegg spoke of how she was Lee's parents' worst fear due to her tattoos, being a single mom, and not having completed university.
TV & VIDEOS
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Disturbing Paige Spiranac Photo

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac was named Maxim's sexiest woman of the year this week. The former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer shared some photos with Maxim on social media. They're tasteful. One Twitter troll decided to mock the photos, though, calling...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS LA

Britney Spears' ex-husband after crashing her wedding in Thousand Oaks

Britney Spears' ex-husband was arrested by Ventura County deputies after he crashed her wedding in Thousand Oaks.According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, private security detained Jason Alexander shortly after 2 p.m. at the Spears' home, before the wedding. Deputies arrived soon after and arrested him for an outstanding warrant from Napa. Details of how he gained access to the property have not been released. Authorities said that this is an ongoing investigation and more charges can be filed against Alexander once investigators determine the ex-husband's intent and if crimes were committed.Spears and Alexander were married for less than three days in 2004. 
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Popculture

'Teen Mom 2' Star Officially Quits the Show

Teen Mom 2 is going to be without one of its original stars moving forward. After much speculation, Kailyn Lowry has made a decision regarding her future with the reality show. During Tuesday's reunion episode, Lowry announced that she would be leaving the franchise after 11 years, per E! News. Her future with the series was up in the air following a dramatic season finale, during which she shared her frustrations with the show directly with the production team.
TV & VIDEOS
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Posts Inspirational Quote About Embracing Independence After Her Divorce

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is moving onward and upward after splitting from Kody Brown.The single star, 50, posted a smiley photo of herself on Instagram and made it clear that she's happy to be embracing her individuality as she takes on the next chapter of life."Everything you need to be great is already inside of you," she wrote in her caption. "Stop waiting for someone or something to light your fire. You have the match, love. 🔥."Fans were excited to see the mom-of-six in high spirits, with one writing, "It’s pretty great to watch you move on from your...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
18K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy