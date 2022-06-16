ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Blonde Trailer: Ana de Armas Transforms Into Marilyn Monroe for NC-17 Netflix Film

toofab.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDe armas says the film's goal is to "present a version of...

toofab.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Minority Report at 20: Cruise and Spielberg test their limits in top-tier thriller

Tom Cruise has spent the last few weeks – arguably the last few years – making the case that, at least under certain circumstances, he could qualify as the biggest movie star in the world. Twenty years ago, merely on the cusp of 40, this condition didn’t require such strenuous evidence. Cruise made movies, and, for the most part, audiences showed up; it had become almost routine. This is was why he could star in a spectacular science-fiction picture like Minority Report without attracting too much fuss. Yes, the movie was a hit. No, in the US it didn’t outgross Scooby-Doo, released a week earlier. No, this fact didn’t cast doubt on Cruise’s bankability. He had attained such stopwatch dependability that his appearance in a masterpiece seemed almost beside the point.
MOVIES
Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Ana De Armas
toofab.com

Shiloh Jolie Pitt Goes Viral with Dance Choreography -- See Her Most Impressive Videos So Far!

The videos were shared by the famed Millennium Dance Complex. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has some serious skills on the dance floor. The 16-year-old daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has been making waves online after the famed Millennium Dance Complex -- where stars including Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Janet Jackson and J.Lo have honed their skills -- and its choreographers started featuring her in performance videos shared to YouTube over the last few months.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc 17#Blonde#Nc 17 Netflix Film
toofab.com

You Won't Believe All These Celebrity Offspring Are Graduating This Year

It's officially graduation season and so many teens and young adults are getting ready to don their cap and gown. Those gearing up for the big day in their educational journey include quite a few celebrity children -- even though it seems like just yesterday that their famous parents were sharing baby photos! And as these celebrity offspring walk across the stage to receive their diploma, it's clear they have the unwavering support of the people that raised them.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy