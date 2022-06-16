ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Brahmastra’s VFX Team Has Worked on Avengers: Endgame, DUNE, Stranger Things, and Also Jurassic World: Dominion

By Rupesh Nair
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing years of waiting, Ayan Mukherji finally gave fans a snippet of his third feature film in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The trailer for the movie showcased Mukherji's vision for his trilogy, which is based on the various powers from the Indian mythology. and it sure looks like a visual and...

in.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

LEGO Con 2022: The Biggest Announcements and Reveals

On Saturday, June 18, the LEGO Group streamed its second annual LEGO CON, hosted by Vick Hope, Joel McHale, and Melvin Odoom. Special guests included Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood from the Harry Potter franchise) and Angus MacLane, the director behind the new Pixar film Lightyear. The event lasted two hours...
LIFESTYLE
IGN

One Piece Chapter 1053 Spoilers: Redditors Discuss The Latest Episode in the Series

One Piece’s chapter 1053 is going to mark the beginning of the final saga of the Japanese manga, as the last epic of the series will begin with Chapter 1054. One Piece author Eiichiro Oda recently announced that he is going to take a month off to plan the narrative of the final arc of the manga. So, 1053 will be the last chapter before the month-long period of no One Piece chapters begins.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hrithik Roshan
Person
Amitabh Bachchan
Person
Alia Bhatt
Person
Ranbir Kapoor
Person
Shah Rukh Khan
IGN

Lightyear: Let's Kitbash Buzz's Ship From Top Gun Maverick's F-14 - Kitbash Creatures

Lightyear and Top Gun Maverick are two of the biggest summer movies of 2022, and they both feature extremely cool flying machines moving at ridiculously high speeds. In this episode of Kitbash Creatures, we're kitbashing our own version of Buzz Lightyear's XL-15 spaceship, using Maverick's F-14 Grumman Tomcat fighter jet as a starting point. It's going to be a bit of a speed build because it needs to be done at the same time the Buzz Lightyear movie hits theaters. Our homemade spaceship might not quite be screen-accurate, since the Disney Pixar movie isn't out yet, and we've had to scrub through the Lightyear official trailer frame by frame to even see the XL-15 clearly, but luckily we have some photos of some of the new Lightyear toys to use as reference. How to kitbash a Top Gun jet model kit into a Toy Story spaceship replica is going to be a science experiment. We'll be crafting some parts of it from scratch, but also using pieces of Tamiya military kits, some Bandai Star Wars model parts, and some bits and pieces from Gundam models. Don't worry, we're not destroying any Master Grade kits. As for Buzz Lightyear himself, we'll be using some epoxy green stuff to convert a miniature Tom Cruise in his flight suit into the iconic Star Command Space Ranger voiced by Tim Allen and/or Chris Evans. Sculpting green stuff is one of the best ways to kitbash Warhammer miniatures and other tabletop figurines. Painting a 1:48 scale figurine might be a tall order, but if we mess it up, it'll all be hidden in the cockpit anyway. We'll also be playing homemade waterslide decals and using oil washes for weathering and panel lining, plus the usual basic airbrush techniques, dry brushing, zenithal priming, and a variety of crafting tricks. This is one of the biggest kitbashes we've attempted to date, and a 1:48 plastic scale model of a jet is an undertaking when you're just following the instructions - plus, treating this like a speed build is an added challenge. Well, we'll see how it goes! In the best case scenario, we create a mash-up of Disney Pixar's Lightyear movie and Top Gun Maverick. Review my work in the comments and tell me how I did! But be gentle.
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
IGN

Suttungr's Outriders

This page of IGN's Dawn of Ragnarok DLC Guide provides details for Suttungr's Outriders, including what they are, where they are located, and strategies for dealing with them. Suttungr's Outriders are a unique type of enemy found only in Svartalfheim. There are five of these outriders. You must discover their locations by exploring Svartalfheim, or by gaining clues to their whereabouts in order to unlock their locations on your map. Defeating all five Suttungr's Outriders will reward you with the Jotun Mantle Armor Set, which allows you to enter a part of Svartalfheim that is otherwise inaccessible.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Minecraft Wiki Guide

Rabbits are a passive mob in Minecraft. They're a bit rare to find and come in various colors. They're known for their speed and ability to jump high. In This IGN guide, we'll detail everything you need to know about rabbits with details on where they spawn, how to breed them, quick tips and facts, and their loot.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dune#Vfx#Dominion#Endgame#Brahmastra Part#Indian#Ips#Dneg
IGN

Iron Harvest - World Map Update Trailer

Iron Harvest is getting a slew of updates including a new World Map Mode, including three unique world maps. These maps will come with over 40 new missions, and best of all, it's out now!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Tristan the Vampire Hunter Location and Guide

<section class="jsx-1266389546 jsx-2993321199 jsx-28683165 wiki-section wiki-html" style="box-sizing: border-box; margin: 24px 0px; overflow-x: auto; line-height: 32px; color: rgb(24, 28, 37); font-family: ars-maquette-web, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: rgb(246, 248, 247);"> In V Rising, V Blood Bosses are powerful enemies who reward you with special items such as Vampire Powers, structure blueprints, and crafting recipes. In this guide, we will show you how to find and defeat the V Blood Boss Vincent the Frostbringer including where to find him, how to defeat him, and the rewards you will receive for defeating him. </section><section class="jsx-1266389546 jsx-2993321199 jsx-28683165 wiki-section wiki-html" style="box-sizing: border-box; margin: 24px 0px; overflow-x: auto; line-height: 32px; color: rgb(24, 28, 37); font-family: ars-maquette-web, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: rgb(246, 248, 247);"> Looking for an answer to a specific question? Jump to... </section>
RECIPES
IGN

A Muddy Bizzare Adventure Event

A Muddy Bizzare Adventure is an upcoming limited-time event in Genshin Impact that sends you deep into the Chasm to clean up the mines and help a Sumeru researcher settle an ongoing crisis. The event is expected to give out Primogems, Hero's Wit, and other essential items. This page has...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Every Square Enix Game in Development

In 2003 two of Japan’s most prolific video game publishers, Square and Enix, joined forces, bringing classic RPG series Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest under the same roof. Nearly two decades later, those franchises remain two pillars of Square Enix — pillars on which it has built a diverse, ever-expanding portfolio of games.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
IGN

Demon Hunter Class Build Guide

Demon Hunters are the physical ranged damage dealers of Diablo: Immortal. Fueled by vengeance, they steeled themselves into killing all demons that they meet. They typically stay away from the immediate range of monsters and rain hell from afar. While they are nimble fighters, it's a class that requires you...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 2: Killer Inside - All Gift Locations

Neon White's second mission, Killer Inside, has 10 Levels and each of them features a Gift Collectible that's hidden somewhere on the stage. Once collected, Gifts can be given to some of the many Characters you've met in the game's intro to unlock dialogue sequences, Sidequests, and even a Secret Ending.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Hyrrokin’s Gift

Hyrrokin’s Gift is a World Event Mystery in the Dawn of Ragnarok DLC for Assassin's Creed Valhalla. For a review of every mystery in Dawn of Ragnarok, check out the page All Dawn of Ragnarok Mysteries. You’ll spot a dwarf being attacked by a bear, next to a little...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Diablo Immortal's Microtransactions Have Made It $24 Million In Two Weeks

Diablo Immortal appears to be off to a strong start, as the mobile-focused take on the Blizzard franchise has generated over $24 million USD in revenue in its first two weeks. As reported by PCGamesN, industry tracking website AppMagic has shared some interesting tidbits of data for the free-to-play Diablo Immortal alongside the microtransactions details, including that the USA and South Korea have spent the most money and that the game has been downloaded more than five million times.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Official Deleted Scene

Check out this tongue-in-cheek scene between Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Dr. Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) that didn't make it into the theatrical release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Sam Raimi-directed film debuts on Disney+ and on all major digital platforms on June 22, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 26.
MOVIES
BGR.com

We might know how Marvel plans to bring Doctor Doom to the MCU

The Fantastic Four is the most highly anticipated team of superheroes to come to the MCU, although Marvel is far from being ready to announce a release date for the Fantastic Four reboot. We might meet some of the characters from the Fantastic Four with the help of other MCU movies. And it so happens that we saw the MCU’s first version of Mister Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with John Krasinski playing a variant of the hero. Rumors now claim that we might see Doctor Doom in a different MCU project, long before Fantastic Four.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy