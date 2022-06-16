Critters of the Week

The men’s industry has historically been pretty colloquial, but the quest for partnerships is moving to another level for the upcoming spring market in New York in July. Jennie Arnau of the Peregrine showroom said the idea of working more closely with the other showrooms in the city was hatched during the pandemic after a conversation she had with Grant Bloodworth of Bloodworth & Co. At that time, she said, trade shows were canceled, not every agency was open and many retailers were not ready to travel. But for those stores that were willing to make the trek to the New York market in person, they wanted to provide a list of which showrooms would be available for them to visit.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 17 MINUTES AGO