Richmond, VA

Critters of the Week

By Richard Hayes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLength: 5.1-5.5 in (13-14 cm) Weight: 0.6-0.9 oz (16-27 g) Wingspan: 7.9-9.8 in (20-25 cm) The House Finch was originally a bird of the western United States and Mexico. In 1940 a small number of finches were turned loose on Long Island, New York, after failed attempts to sell them as...

