Sword Art Online -Progressive- Movie Sequel’s Release Date Revealed

By Rayan Sayyed
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe upcoming movie in Sword Art Online’s -Progressive- series, subtitled Scherzo of Deep Night is set to release in Japan on September 10. The official Sword Art Online Twitter account made the announcement and a beautiful first key visual for the movie featuring Kirito, Asuna, and Argo with fireworks setting off...

in.ign.com

