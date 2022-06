Julio Urías has been on a different trajectory compared to winning 20 games last season, but still has pitched well in most of his outings and in particular during June. On Saturday, the left-hander helped the Los Angeles Dodgers get back in the win column by holding the Cleveland Guardians to just one run over six innings. Cleveland jumped ahead in the first inning by benefitting from back-to-back walks that were followed by a Max Muncy error.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO