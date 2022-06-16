ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Sweet Hot and Spicy Soup [Vegan]

One Green Planet
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePut the the vegetables cut in pieces in a...

www.onegreenplanet.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

Cucumber Water with Ginger, Mint, and Lemon

There are few things as satisfying as an ice-cold glass of water — especially on a hot day. During the warm summer months, I find myself refilling my cup almost every hour. And although an icy glass of water is more than enough to quench my thirst, I love jazzing up my water with fresh fruits, vegetables, or herbs to create a drink that’s refreshing and naturally flavored.
FOOD & DRINKS
TODAY.com

Juneteenth recipes to try: Chicken burgers, southern pea salad

Food writer and author Nicole A. Taylor joins TODAY with a meal inspired by Juneteenth celebrations. It includes a chicken burger as well as a summer salad with peas, green beens and corn, followed by a devil’s food icebox cake that requires no baking.June 15, 2022.
RECIPES
Mashed

Easy Reuben Sandwich Recipe

If you want a great sandwich, don't overthink things, and don't try to find some new or obscure eat; just order a Reuben. Or better yet, make it yourself. That's what chef and recipe developer Michelle McGlinn does multiple times a year. "I guess because I'm Irish, I always seek out Reubens on St. Patrick's Day to get my corned beef fix," McGlinn says. "That way I can have corned beef for lunch and shepherd's pie or fish fry for dinner."
RECIPES
Mashed

Easy Hollandaise Sauce Recipe

Nothing hits the spot quite like a side of hollandaise sauce. Hollandaise originated in France in the 17th century under the name Sauce Isigne, according to Fork + Plate. It's gone on to become one of the foundational mother sauces of the country's cuisine, and the rest is history. If you've ordered eggs Benedict before, then you've likely had this amazingly flavorful sauce.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spice
Parade

49 Father's Day Dinner Ideas and Recipes Carnivorous Dads Will Appreciate

Kick off Father’s Day in style with a menu fit for a king. Show Dad you appreciate him with a spectacular meal featuring his favorite beef dishes in this collection of 49 best Father’s Day dinner ideas and recipes for meat-loving Dads. Whether it’s ground beef, pan-seared steak, smoked brisket, grilled burgers or kababs, this collection is certain to satisfy.
RECIPES
Simplemost

This Recipe For Southern-Style Buttermilk Biscuits Is Surprisingly Easy

There’s nothing like biting into a flaky, rich biscuit or using it to mop up a side of gravy at breakfast. However, if baking your own homemade buttermilk biscuits is something that intimidates you, we’ve found a recipe that is surprisingly simple and straightforward to make — with just five steps between you and an oven full of freshly baked biscuits!
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Amish Potato Pancakes

Potato pancakes have been a staple in many countries for centuries and are found in various cuisines. Latkes and Irish boxty are just 2 of the many variations on these tasty little treats from around the world. This Amish style recipe uses nutmeg, parsley, and onion to add a lot of flavor to otherwise plain pancakes.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Vegetables#Food Drink#Spicy Soup Lsb
12tomatoes.com

This Trendy Super Fluffy Omelet Changes The Way You’ll Eat Your Morning Eggs

Take an egg and you can cook it a hundred and one different ways, they are just that versatile. And even though classic scrambled eggs are a surefire preparation to please everyone, once in a while it’s good to change it up a bit. When I came across this simple trick for eggs, I knew I could revive my once dull breakfast without a lot of effort.
RECIPES
Mashed

Classic Painkiller Cocktail Recipe

The Painkiller is a classic tiki cocktail, and the irony of the name is not lost on anyone who has over-indulged in it. In moderation, however, the drink is a mini tropical vacation in a glass — or, better yet, a tiki mug. And, fun fact about this cocktail: it's actually the #1 drink (Google-wise, at least) in the state of Massachusetts.
FOOD & DRINKS
One Green Planet

10 Creative Hummus Wraps

Wraps and hummus just seem to go together. The hummus won’t drip out from the sides like in sandwiches and it seems to hold all the ingredients together. Plus, wraps are generally healthy, and so is hummus. Here are 10 wraps that feature this popular Middle Eastern spread. 1....
FOOD & DRINKS
12tomatoes.com

Why Are They Called Deviled Eggs? The Evolution Of Deviled Eggs

Deviled eggs have graced our tables for as long as we’ve combined the term pot and luck together, it’s a crucial dish to any gathering. But honestly what’s with the name? Why is this American classic called deviled eggs, and has this egg preparation only from the recent past?
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Salon

A no-frills meatloaf to make for dinner one day, then eat as a lunch sandwich the next

The other day, after speaking with my mother, I was thinking about the best sandwich she packed for my lunch when I was in school. It was leftover meatloaf on white bread with mayo — hands down. So, I decided to make meatloaf. My recipe is simple and produces a moist flavorful loaf — no bells and whistles, just a plain ole meatloaf. In my opinion, it's comfort food at its most basic. I use ground beef and ground pork in mine; you can use all beef, just make sure its 80%, as you want the meat to be fairly fatty. The celery, carrot, parsley, and onion are ground in the food processor, which adds extra moistness. I use fresh bread crumbs and top the loaf off with ketchup. — Sdebrango.
RECIPES
thesouthernladycooks.com

EASY RANCH TACO PIE

This easy ranch taco pie makes the PERFECT weeknight dinner. It’s full of flavor and takes very little effort to prepare. My family loves this dish, and I never mind making it. Plus, it’s just so versatile. You can make this recipe exactly how your family enjoys it!
RECIPES
Simplemost

How To Make Delicious, Homemade Chocolate Frosting

It’s pretty easy to grab a container of store-bought icing when you’re out shopping. But maybe you’ve wondered how to make chocolate frosting at home instead. The benefits include fewer additives and less artificial taste. You’re also cutting down on cost, since most of the ingredients you use to make chocolate frosting can be used in lots of other recipes as well. And there are the bonus bragging rights you get when you serve your cake and can say that you made it from scratch.
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

A No-Bake Cheesecake Made With American Cheese?

American cheese slices are loveable squares of orange goodness that grace the tops of burgers and sneak into our macaroni and cheese sauce…but in a dessert? Before you turn your nose up at the whole concept, you have to take a look at this video! Here a creamy no-bake cheesecake is as easy as can be with a few pantry staples and a surprise appearance from an unexpected cheese.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

The $3 Trader Joe’s Freezer-Section Find I Always Have on Hand

There are those items in your fridge or pantry that are just always there for you. Maybe it’s a box of your favorite childhood cereal or a can of nostalgic soup. For me, it’s the frozen crushed ginger cubes from Trader Joe’s. No, I don’t eat them straight-up, but don’t tempt me. I just might. I keep a pack of these cubes in my freezer at all times. They are my secret weapon, the wind in my sails — and they make me look pretty impressive at dinner parties too.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
butterwithasideofbread.com

EASY SUMMER CORN SALAD

Easy Summer Corn Salad made with fresh produce & perfect for summer dinners! This corn salad with Italian dressing is simple, yet flavorful & goes well with grilled chicken & steak. This avocado corn salad is as vibrant and refreshing as summer itself, thanks to the vibrant veggies in every...
RECIPES
goodshomedesign.com

Sticky Pineapple Chicken

Sticky chicken is such a widely loved recipe, that you can never go wrong with it. But if you’re looking to spice up your sticky chicken recipe, then the pineapple sticky chicken is a must-try. Pairing pineapple with meat is such a refreshing idea, and it also transports you...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy