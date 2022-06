INDIAN TRAIL – After 24 years of working for others, Dr. Jennifer Hause opened Physical Therapy By Jenn in February at 2413 Bonterra Blvd. Hause specializes in working with patients with chronic pain and pelvic floor dysfunction, which are areas she believes are overlooked by the medical community. Her practice is cash-based. She said insurance reimburses for less and less and she doesn’t want patients to feel like physical therapy is like a factory. They can book one-hour one-on-one sessions with her.

INDIAN TRAIL, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO