ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Dogecoin Rises More Than 3% In 24 hours

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDogecoin's DOGE/USD price has increased 3.24% over the past 24 hours to $0.06, which is in the opposite direction of its trend over the past week, where it has experienced a 29.0% loss, moving from...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

As Bitcoin Plunges Below The Last Bull Cycle High, Here's A Likely Path Ahead

Bitcoin BTC/USD was plunging over 8% lower on Saturday, breaking down from a bear flag pattern Benzinga called out on Thursday. The bear flag pattern suggests Bitcoin is heading toward the $15,500 mark on this leg down, because the measured move is about 33%. The measured move of a bear flag is calculated by taking the length of the pole as a percentage and subtracting it from the highest price within the flag formation.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web3 Investment#Doge
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Have Been Getting Hammered Lately

Several popular cryptocurrencies, apex crypto Bitcoin BTC/USD, second-largest market cap crypto Ethereum ETH/USD and meme crypto Dogecoin DOGE/USD have experienced marked weakness in recent sessions. Crypto has traded lower in recent sessions in tandem with major U.S. indices, which are also experiencing marked weakness after the Federal Reserve last Wednesday...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

5 Options for Investing During a Recession

NEW YORK - June 20, 2022 - ( ) When the economy slows down, it can be difficult for investors to know exactly how to respond. Whether the stock market continues to trade sideways, or slides even deeper into the red in anticipation of an imminent recession, it's important to keep emotions in check and determine a strategy to navigate the uncertain landscape. Fortunately, recessions have happened frequently throughout history, and for those who have resisted being mesmerized by the fearful sentiment of the markets, recessions have often been leveraged as rare and unexpected opportunities. Moreover, with the increasing availability of online alternative investing platforms like Yieldstreet, and no shortage of educational resources at investors' fingertips, there's plenty of reasons to believe that this might actually be the perfect time to invest.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Dogecoin Is Getting Hammered Again Today

Shares of several popular altcoins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD, are trading lower again Saturday afternoon in sympathy with apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD and second-largest market cap crypto Ethereum ETH/USD. Crypto has traded lower this week in tandem with major U.S. indices, which are also experiencing marked weakness after the Federal Reserve...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy