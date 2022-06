BRADENTON, Fla. — A man in Bradenton died after he crashed into a parked car and a Manatee county work truck at around 7:25 a.m. Saturday, law enforcement says. The Bradenton Police Department said in a news release 71-year-old Brad Davis was heading eastbound on Manatee Avenue before he drove onto the opposite side of the road and hit a parked car and a truck on the westbound lanes.

BRADENTON, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO