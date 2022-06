Last week, the Duke of Cambridge was spotted undercover in central London, distributing copies of The Big Issue - a street newspaper sold by struggling individuals in order to lift themselves out of poverty. Despite attempting to be discreet about his new role, the prince was soon spotted by a number of passers-by who took pictures and spoke to him at length. Now, a special edition of the magazine to mark Prince William's 40th birthday tells the full story of what happened when the duke took to the streets to sell the publication.

HOMELESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO