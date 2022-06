The last Monday of spring has already heated northern California today, and the first Tuesday of summer will usher in much hotter weather tomorrow. A Heat Advisory will be in effect Tuesday and Wednesday. An area of low pressure is slowly rotating over northern California today, and it has created some high clouds along with some northerly breezes. We'll lose the clouds tonight, but the gusty wind from the north will continue for the next couple days. Tonight we'll have a clearing sky with more breezes. Lows will range from the 40s in the mountains to the 60s in the valley and foothills. Tuesday will be sunny and hotter with gusty wind from the north. Highs will range from upper 80s in the mountains to 100s in the valley.

