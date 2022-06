👋 Want to work with us? CryptoSlate is hiring for a handful of positions!. There were many ups and downs in May for the GameFi sector and cryptocurrency investors. Especially in terms of GameFi financing funds, it fell from a peak of $2.4 billion to $165 million, a drop of 93.14%. This is the most significant drop since 2021, which is lower than everyone’s expectations for the GameFi market.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO