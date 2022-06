Some North Carolina towns are canceling their July 4th celebrations as a show of respect for a recent fireworks-related death. Three people were hospitalized and one was killed after commercial-grade fireworks detonated on a small farm in La Grange earlier this month. Dozens of firefighters remained on the scene seven hours after the fire bomb, which started as a controlled burn in a hay field.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO