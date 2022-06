DETROIT (WXYZ) — Surveillance video shows the frightening moments a Detroit man, who was holding his seven-month-old baby, was able to fight off a gunman. It appears the gunman's pistol jammed or malfunctioned and that's when the 25-year-old father was able to use his left hand to push the man outside of the gas station and lock the door while his baby remained fast asleep in his right arm.

