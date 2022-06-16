ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Was Bam Margera Found Two Days After Fleeing Rehab Facility?

By Nikki Schuster
 4 days ago
Two days after Bam Margera bolted from his rehab facility, he was found in a Florida hotel room and escorted back to the treatment center.

The Jackass alum, 42, was found Wednesday, June 15, in a hotel in Delrey Beach after he was reported missing. Margera was reportedly sober and cooperative when authorities and a crisis intervention team located him in the same city as his rehab facility.

The troubled stunt performer bolted from the center after telling management he was "unsatisfied" with the restrictions there, as he wasn't happy with the lack of special celebrity treatment he was receiving, an insider told Page Six . Margera, who recently completed one year in the drug and alcohol treatment program, was apparently granted more A-list privilege during his other rehab stints in the past.

THE SAD DOWNFALL OF 'JACKASS' STAR BAM MARGERA: HOW REALITY TV DESTROYED 6 OTHER CELEBRITIES

After splitting from the center, Margera was active on social media while authorities tried tracking him down, reportedly posting a selfie with his wife, Nicole Boyd , and Machine Gun Kelly . He also posted a snap posing next to his "new AA sponsor" the day before he was found. (It seems the selfie with the Boyd and the rocker has since been deleted.)

Margera was supposed to be at the rehab facility under a court order, which was why cops brought him back. As OK! reported, the axed MTV star was admitted to rehab after a causing a disturbance last year at a Florida hotel.

"When deputies arrived, they were informed that Mr. Margera had an ex parte order, which is a judge’s order for court-ordered rehabilitation ," said the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in September 2021. He was not arrested at the time and had no pending charges.

'JACKASS' ALUM BAM MARGERA COMPLETES 12-MONTH TREATMENT PROGRAM FOR DRUG & ALCOHOL ABUSE

The last that was reported of Margera prior to his short-lived escape from the facility was that he was attending outpatient treatment classes and living near the rehab center with his wife and their son, Phoenix .

Margera seems determined to stay on the straight and narrow after completing his 12-month program for drug and alcohol abuse, as he refused to take pain meds for his recent broken wrist and dislocated elbow, injuries that were sustained in May when he attempted a skateboarding stunt he hadn't done in over a year.

