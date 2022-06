ROSEPINE, La. (KALB) - After capping off his senior year at Rosepine with a historic 33-2 record and the second straight Class 2A title, Ethan Frey took home the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Mr. Baseball award. The LSU baseball signee hit .487 with 13 home runs, 64 RBIs and 28...

ROSEPINE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO