ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

3 Day First Alert Heat Wave

WOWT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeating back up with near record heat expected on Monday. 6 First Alert Traffic: Limited impact from road...

www.wowt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Hazy, hot, and humid again today

Hot and humid conditions will combine to produce potentially dangerous heat index readings of 100 to 110 each afternoon through Tuesday. Three people are injured after a shooting in the Old Market. 6 First Alert: Long stretch of dangerous heat early next week. Updated: Jun. 18, 2022 at 1:23 PM...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

David’s Evening Forecast - Intense heat continues into early next week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hazy sunshine and a strong south wind pushed temperatures into the lower 90s across the Omaha metro this afternoon. At the same time, humidity levels also rose, with dew points climbing into the middle 70s. That resulted in heat index readings of 100 to 105 degrees around town, climbing as high as 107 in Falls City. Hot and humid conditions will continue for the evening hours, with temperatures holding in the 90s through sunset. Heat index readings will likely hang out near 100 degrees as well. By 10pm, we should start to cool slightly, with temperatures sliding back into the 80s. Not a lot of relief overnight as temperatures only cool into the middle 70s.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Emily's Monday evening forecast

There's a nationwide study happening at UNMC looking for answers to what many call long-COVID. 6 News shows how some businesses are finding creative ways to stay staffed. The College World Series is always a win for restaurant owners in downtown Omaha but this year they're struggling to stay staffed.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Intense heat continues into early next week

6 First Alert: Long stretch of dangerous heat early next week. 6 First Alert Day are in place for intense heat expected to begin this weekend and last into early next week. Hazy sunshine will heat temperatures into the low 90s this afternoon along with humid and breezy conditions. Expect the heat index to climb above 100 at times by the early evening.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Omaha, NE
WOWT

6 First Alert Day: Keep your family safe in near 100-degree heat

6 News shows how some businesses are finding creative ways to stay staffed. There's a nationwide study happening at UNMC looking for answers to what many call long-COVID. The College World Series is always a win for restaurant owners in downtown Omaha but this year they're struggling to stay staffed.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: Batteries Plus Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Batteries Plus Bulbs in Omaha about how to be prepared during a storm. Find out more in today’s interview!
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Extreme heat causes Omaha road to buckle

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The extreme heat is even having an impact on the roadways. Just south of West Dodge Road on 204th street, a portion of the street can be seen to be buckled - damaged by the extreme heat. The outside lane going northbound has been shut down...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Hot and humid this afternoon

6 First Alert: Long stretch of dangerous heat early next week. 6 First Alert Day are in place for intense heat expected to begin this weekend and last into early next week. A poisonous, invasive plant is spreading across the U.S. including in the Omaha metro area. CWS 2022: Life...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Heat Wave#Cws Updated
WOWT

Three injured in overnight Omaha shooting

Hazy, hot, and humid once again today with breezy south winds gusting up to 30mph. High temperatures reach 95 around the metro, with afternoon heat index readings around 103 degrees. Hot and humid conditions will combine to produce potentially dangerous heat index readings of 100 to 110 each afternoon through...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WOWT

Keeping kids cool and safe on the playground

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A reminder for parents on the dangers of the heat: It can be extra tough on kids if they’re playing in the sun for too long. If they’re playing at a park, the playgrounds can be a serious hazard. On Monday parents were trying...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

CWS 2022: Businesses overcome staffing issues

The College World Series is always a win for restaurant owners in downtown Omaha but this year they're struggling to stay staffed. 6 News was in the middle of the madness as fans screamed their battle cries. 6 On Your Side: $30 parking makes debut. Updated: Jun. 17, 2022 at...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Lightning Strike Closes Lincoln Daycare

The immediate future of Project Future Daycare at 4720 W. Huntington Avenue is unknown. It is closed today. It may be closed for the next several days. The building was hit by lightning during Thursday evening’s storms. Daycare owner Heidy Castillo tells KLIN News the owner of the building...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha gas prices rise to average of $4.91 per gallon while national average falls

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gas prices continue to steadily climb in Omaha. Average gas prices in Omaha reached $4.91 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy price reports. A survey of 300 gas stations in Omaha revealed average gas prices have risen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week. A much smaller increase compared to the previous week, which saw prices rise by more than 20 cents.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

17-year-old opens rolled ice cream shop in North Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This week a 17-year-old, still in high school, opened his own brick-and-mortar ice cream shop. Roll-N-Sweetz in North Omaha serves ice cream, sweets, and inspiration for all those who want to chase their dreams. a’Ron Burns is hard at work this summer. He’s a high school...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha celebrates Juneteenth as a federal holiday for first time

COVID-19 vaccines will be available to children under 5 as soon as this week. Three people are injured after a shooting near 24th and Binney. Two teens killed in I-29 crash near Percival, Iowa. Updated: 38 minutes ago. Two teens from Gretna were killed in a car crash. Hazy, hot,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Crews investigate cause of fire near downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The cause of a fire near downtown Omaha Monday morning is under investigation. Crews responded to the area of S. 17th & Douglas due to a fire alarm and according to the release started investigating the lower parking levels of the Brandeis parking garage. After an...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy