ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Justin Fields says the Bears offense isn't ready to play a game right now

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w6k80_0gClH56F00

The Bears are learning a new offense under Luke Getsy, one that promises to cater to the strengths of Justin Fields and the rest of Chicago’s players.

But learning a new scheme requires rhythm and timing, things that are still a work in progress. It also explains why the defense has gotten the best of the offense at times during the offseason program.

When Fields was asked about his assessment of the offense, he was honest about the fact that he doesn’t believe they’re ready to play a game right now. Which makes sense considering they’ve still got work to do.

“I’m the type of guy that would like to know I’m prepared. So, right now, I’m just being honest, we’re not ready to play a game right now,” Fields said. “And when that time comes, we will be ready. Right now, no, not ready to play a game.”

For Fields, the focus has been on “not making the same mistake twice” at this point during the offseason program.

“Right now, they’re throwing a lot at us,” Fields said. “They’re pretty much throwing the whole playbook at us — which is good right now, but, of course, there are going to be mistakes. But we’d rather have the mistakes come right now than later in the fall or [training] camp.”

The good news is, there’s still three months before the start of the regular season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

BR suggests Titans trade OLB Bud Dupree to Bears

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree had a disappointing first season in Nashville, but is it time for the Titans to part ways with him already?. According to Bleacher Report’s Ian Wharton, they should. Wharton drew up a trade scenario for each team ahead of training camp and suggested the Titans deal Dupree and a 2023 second-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit ‘very nervous’ about Clemson’s QB situation

Clemson boasts the fourth-best odds to win the national championship next season, but one of college football’s biggest media personalities still has some reservations about the Tigers. Speaking on the Gramlich and Mac Lain podcast, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit believes Clemson’s quarterback situation remains a cause for concern ahead of the 2022 season. “I just think you have to be practical. I tend to think Clemson, NC State and Wake — those teams are going to be in kind of a battle,” Herbstreit said of the Atlantic Division. “Clemson has them in back-to-back weeks. So I think that’s interesting. I’ll be honest, I’m...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star OT Kadyn Proctor cancels visit to Oregon, cuts Ducks out of top schools

The Oregon Ducks received unfortunate news on Friday afternoon. Five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor announced he had narrowed his recruitment to two schools and canceled the rest of his visits. Proctor, the No. 1 ranked OT in the 2023 class, was scheduled to visit Eugene later this month, and was set to be one of the marquee visitors on campus. Instead, Proctor announced he will focus on the Iowa Hawkeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide. After landing five-star offensive tackle Josh Conerly at the end of the 2022 recruiting cycle, there was a hope Oregon could keep the momentum rolling with Proctor, but that no longer appears to be the case. Film Kadyn Proctor’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 5 0.9972 IA OT Rivals 5 6.1 IA OT ESPN 5 90 IA OT On3 Recruiting 5 97.25 IA OT 247 Composite 5 97 IA OT Vitals Hometown Des Moines, Iowa Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-foot-7 Weight 330 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Offered on May 26, 2020 Previously visited Oregon from April 15-17, 2022 Top Schools Iowa Hawkeyes Alabama Crimson Tide Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/153795694075558707211
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What is Nebraska’s stadium capacity among Big Ten teams

When it comes to Big Ten stadium capacity the Big Ten is by far the most dominant in college football. The conference has the three of the largest college football stadiums in the country, with a capacity of over 100,000 with each venue. However the league does not have the most 100,000 stadiums as that honor falls with the SEC, which currently has four of the eight facilities eligible, with Texas A&M, Tennessee, LSU, and Alabama breaking the 100k threshold. The SEC will soon have five of the eight eligible teams as Texas will soon leave the Big 12 for...
NEBRASKA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL writer suggests Dolphins should trade DB

The Miami Dolphins have made a number of impactful moves this offseason that have put their roster in a great place to be competitive for the 2022 season and beyond. However, Bleacher Report’s Ian Wharton suggests that the Dolphins should make one more, sending defensive back Eric Rowe to the Tennessee Titans. In return, Wharton believes Miami could receive a fifth-round pick.
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas fans are absolutely dominating the College World Series Jell-O shot challenge

It’s always a party when the college baseball world takes over Omaha, Nebraska, every June for the Men’s College World Series, but one local joint kicks things up a notch. At Rocco’s Pizza and Cantina, you can see three of America’s primary cultural pillars collide: baseball, a competitive spirit and booze. The restaurant hosts a Jell-O shot competition where all eight fanbases in the CWS compete to down more servings of the liquor-filled gelatin than any other.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
166K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy