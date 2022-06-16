Justin Fields says the Bears offense isn't ready to play a game right now

The Bears are learning a new offense under Luke Getsy, one that promises to cater to the strengths of Justin Fields and the rest of Chicago’s players.

But learning a new scheme requires rhythm and timing, things that are still a work in progress. It also explains why the defense has gotten the best of the offense at times during the offseason program.

When Fields was asked about his assessment of the offense, he was honest about the fact that he doesn’t believe they’re ready to play a game right now. Which makes sense considering they’ve still got work to do.

“I’m the type of guy that would like to know I’m prepared. So, right now, I’m just being honest, we’re not ready to play a game right now,” Fields said. “And when that time comes, we will be ready. Right now, no, not ready to play a game.”

For Fields, the focus has been on “not making the same mistake twice” at this point during the offseason program.

“Right now, they’re throwing a lot at us,” Fields said. “They’re pretty much throwing the whole playbook at us — which is good right now, but, of course, there are going to be mistakes. But we’d rather have the mistakes come right now than later in the fall or [training] camp.”

The good news is, there’s still three months before the start of the regular season.