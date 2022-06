TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Singing, music, and most importantly, remembering the past brought hundreds of people to Tybee Beach Sunday for the annual Wade-In. ”It took bravery, it took compassion, and it took courage. It took all of those things. They took their lives into their hands and they came out, and they came out and got in the water. They were jailed for coming into the water,” Julia Pearce said.

