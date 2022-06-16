ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pratt County, KS

Canadian company announces progress in Pratt County oil drilling project

Hutch Post
 4 days ago
PRATT COUNTY— The process of drilling new oil wells for a Canadian company in Pratt County is continuing forward. According to a press release...

Hutch Post

🎥 A Day in the Life: Hubco

Welcome to Hutch Post’s new feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Reno Recovery Collaborative to meet Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next meeting of the Reno Recovery Collaborative is at noon this coming Tuesday at 2020 N. Waldron, Bldg. 100. RRC's Mission is to reduce and prevent substance misuse to improve Reno County’s quality of life for all, through access to resources for prevention, treatment, and recovery support.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson Zoo gets $50K grant from T-Mobile

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — T-Mobile announced Friday that Hutchinson is one of the 25 small towns winning Hometown Grants to jumpstart vital community development projects. The $50,000 grant will go toward renovating the Hutchinson Zoo with the addition of a Nature Play themed playground, including a splash river and greenspace to provide a dedicated and inclusive play space for children of all abilities.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Mann and Moran send letter about fertilizer cost

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Wednesday, U.S. Representative Tracey Mann (KS-01) and U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS) led several of their colleagues in sending a letter to the U.S. Department of Commerce, urging it to consider the record-high fertilizer cost and suspend the duties it placed on urea ammonium nitrate fertilizer imports from Trinidad and Tobago.
HUTCHINSON, KS
