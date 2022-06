An 82-year-old woman who fell in her southeastern Minnesota garage wasn't found until six days later. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the woman received medical care at the scene and then was taken by ambulance to a hospital for care. The sheriff's office told KTTC-TV that the woman had a leg injury, dried cracked lips and other ailments from six days without help.

OLMSTED COUNTY, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO