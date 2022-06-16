Storm chances drop as heat wave continues

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures are heating back up following a weak cold front that came through this past Saturday. The morning was rather cool and dry around Middle Georgia to kick things off today. Temperatures were mainly in the lower 60s, however a couple of locations managed to drop into the upper 50s. The cool conditions are not going to last, however. More of that summer heat is on its way as we go through the last full week of June. Today will start that as highs climb into the low to mid 90s around Middle Georgia. Cloud cover will increase a bit later this afternoon, primarily with upper level cirrus clouds but a few cloud fields will build in as well. There will not be as many mid or lower level clouds due to the reduction in humidity from Saturday’s cold front. That drop in humidity will also reduce the sticky feel outside. Today’s wind is rather gentle from the east at around 5 mph. No rain is expected this afternoon or evening.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO