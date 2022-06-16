Florida to launch ‘Purple Alert’ program to help find missing adults with disabilities

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida residents are about to have another tool for finding missing and endangered people.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will launch the “Purple Alert Program” on July 1.

How is an Amber Alert issued?

Most Floridians already know about “Amber Alerts” for missing children and “Silver Alerts” for missing and endangered elderly residents. Purple Alerts are for adults that fall in between.

FDLE said a Purple Alert will be used to help find missing adults suffering from mental, cognitive, intellectual or developmental disabilities.

The state also issues Blue Alerts for suspect information when a police officer is killed, seriously injured, or gone missing in the line of duty.

The Purple Alert program was signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Officials said a Purple Alert will be issued when:

• 1. The person is 18 or older and does not qualify for a state- or local-level Silver Alert.

• 2. The person has an intellectual or developmental disability, brain injury or another physical, mental or emotional disability that is not related to substance abuse and does not have Alzheimer’s disease or a dementia-related disorder.

• 3. The local law enforcement agency’s investigation concluded the disappearance poses a credible threat of immediate danger or serious bodily harm to the missing person and they can only be returned to safety through law enforcement intervention.

• 4. There is a detailed description of the missing person suitable for distribution.

• 5. The missing person information has been entered into Florida Crime Information Center (FCIC).

• 6. The law enforcement agency of the relevant jurisdiction recommends activation.

Purple Alert information will be given out to those who sign up to receive them, on highway message signs and on FDLE’s website.

More information on how to sign up for the Purple Alert program can be found here.

