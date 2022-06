FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – As Razorback Athletics concludes of one of the greatest years of collective success in program history, it also pauses to celebrate the courageous women who led the way and the many other advocates who helped pave the way for opportunities for female student-athletes at the University of Arkansas. This week marks the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the law that provided for equitable opportunities in many areas, including athletics.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 15 HOURS AGO