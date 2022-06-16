“Music in the Parks”

Summer events have roared back post-pandemic, and with the Fourth of July just around the corner, that means fireworks shows, parades, and family fun!. Torrance is inviting its residents to enjoy a 25-minute fireworks show on Monday, July 4 starting at 9 p.m. The show will feature patriotic music to complement 1,220 shells being fired, and can be seen the West Parking Lot of the LA County Court House, 825 Maple Ave., and at the LA Galaxy Sports Complex, 555 Maple Ave. Attendance is first come, first serve at both locations, where food, tobacco products, folding chairs with straight legs or spikes, canopies, glass containers, and aluminum cans will be prohibited. The show will also be broadcast live on Spectrum channel 3, Frontier FiOS channel 31, on YouTube.com/TorranceCitiCABLE and TorranceCA.Gov/CABLE.

TORRANCE, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO