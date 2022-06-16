ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

“Music in the Parks”

avdailynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePALMDALE – The City of Palmdale will host eight free “Music in the Parks” outdoor events this summer beginning July 7 and running eight consecutive weeks (excluding July 4), alternating between Poncitlán Square, located at 9th St. East between Ave. Q-9 & Ave. Q-10 and Domenic Massari Park, located at 37716...

www.avdailynews.com

CBS News

Fourth of July 2022 Fireworks Shows And Events Across Southern California

Summer events have roared back post-pandemic, and with the Fourth of July just around the corner, that means fireworks shows, parades, and family fun!. Torrance is inviting its residents to enjoy a 25-minute fireworks show on Monday, July 4 starting at 9 p.m. The show will feature patriotic music to complement 1,220 shells being fired, and can be seen the West Parking Lot of the LA County Court House, 825 Maple Ave., and at the LA Galaxy Sports Complex, 555 Maple Ave. Attendance is first come, first serve at both locations, where food, tobacco products, folding chairs with straight legs or spikes, canopies, glass containers, and aluminum cans will be prohibited. The show will also be broadcast live on Spectrum channel 3, Frontier FiOS channel 31, on YouTube.com/TorranceCitiCABLE and TorranceCA.Gov/CABLE.
TORRANCE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Valley prepares to celebrate Juneteenth

LANCASTER — Live music, poetry, dancing, games, drum making and educational programming will be on hand, this weekend, at three Juneteenth celebrations in Lancaster and Lake Los Angeles. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, two...
LANCASTER, CA
foxla.com

3rd annual LA Juneteenth Parade underway in Inglewood

A parade in Inglewood, a classic music and dance festival in the Crenshaw district, a celebration in Culver City and concert at the Hollywood Bowl will be held Sunday to mark Juneteenth, the federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. The third annual Juneteenth Drive-Thru...
INGLEWOOD, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [6-19-2022]

As morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine, maybe you’ll want to take dad for an outdoor dining experience to enjoy the weather. We have a big list for that. But if eating out with the whole family sounds too involved or too last minute, then we’ve got other options to consider as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boyle Heights Beat

In Boyle Heights, they call it Orgullo￼

For a minute early Saturday morning, it looked like Boyle Heights’ first ever Pride parade was not going to happen. Check-in for marching organizations was at 9 am and organizers had paid for a city permit, to close off a segment of First Street from Boyle to Soto, but as floats and people arrived, event organizers realized the street was not closed off.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

These LA neighborhoods have the most water waste complaints

LOS ANGELES - As the record-breaking drought in California gets worse, water districts are imposing unprecedented restrictions on customers. It also has led to the most complaints about water waste the city of Los Angeles has ever received. In the month of May alone, the city of LA received 314...
LOS ANGELES, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Long Beach Opening New Aquatic Playground this Summer

The City of Long Beach is inviting the public to the grand opening of its newest beach attraction, an inflatable aquatic playground known as the “Wibit.” The celebration will take place in the sand at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Alamitos Beach, south of Ocean Boulevard and east of Shoreline Drive, between Fifth and Sixth places.
Canyon News

Mandatory Water Conservation Measures Now In Effect

MALIBU—As drought conditions continue to worsen in California, the Los Angeles County Waterworks Districts (LACWD) issued mandatory water use restrictions for communities including the City of Malibu, which is served by Waterworks District 29, and requests that all LACWD customers cut back their water usage by 30 percent. Outdoor...
NBC Los Angeles

Juneteenth is Here, Here Are Some Black-Owned Restaurants in LA

From sweet lattes to mouth watering sliders here are some Black owned restaurants to support this Juneteenth and every other day around LA. Serves coffee, specialty lattes, tea and various food items. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Address: 170 North La Brea Avenue Inglewood, CA, 90301. Sip...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Lancaster planning for project investments

LANCASTER — The city will invest an estimated $191 million over the next three years, including $44 million on 22 projects for the Fiscal Year 2022-23 proposed budget that include improvements at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, Lancaster Performing Arts Center, city streets and right-of-way, and facilities and fixtures.
LANCASTER, CA
Sfvbj.com

Nearly Expired Food Gets a Second Chance

Vallarta Supermarkets is tackling food waste and affordability through a pilot program with Toronto-based Flashfood, an app that connects shoppers with highly discounted food nearing its “best by” date. The pilot has commenced at five Vallarta locations — three in Palmdale and two in Lancaster. Vallarta Supermarkets Director...
LANCASTER, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Community Pool Drowning In Santa Clarita Prompts Emergency Response

A drowning occurred in Santa Clarita community pool on Monday afternoon, prompting a response from first responders. At around 5:40 p.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a drowning in the 26000 block of Rainbow Glen Drive in Santa Clarita, according to Imy Velderrain with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Fireworks erupt at South LA street takeover

LOS ANGELES - Fireworks are seen being set off during one of several street takeovers in South Los Angeles overnight. The wild scene played out at the intersection of Manchester Avenue and San Pedro Street. Hundreds of people attended the event, with the large crowd dispersing as police arrived on...
LATACO

‘La Raza Likes to Dance:’ Remembering When Underground Disco Parties Exploded In L.A.’s Eastside In the 70s

On weekend nights in the late 1970s, Al Guerrero and his friends regularly drove around East L.A. looking for the clues that meant they were about to find a party. They’d cruise up and down Whittier Boulevard, 3rd Street, or Beverly Boulevard, straining their necks to find lines of parked cars, dolled-up teenagers, or the thump thump thump of electronic bass synced to strobe lights.
MONTEBELLO, CA
CBS News

Firefighters battle blaze at downtown LA businesses

Firefighters in downtown Los Angeles battled a fire in a restaurant, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported Saturday. A bystander at the scene was evaluated for breathing difficulties by paramedics but was not taken to a hospital, authorities said. The fire broke out at a restaurant at 1335 S. Santee...
LOS ANGELES, CA

