PALMDALE – The City of Palmdale will host eight free “Music in the Parks” outdoor events this summer beginning July 7 and running eight consecutive weeks (excluding July 4), alternating between Poncitlán Square, located at 9th St. East between Ave. Q-9 & Ave. Q-10 and Domenic Massari Park, located at 37716...
Summer events have roared back post-pandemic, and with the Fourth of July just around the corner, that means fireworks shows, parades, and family fun!. Torrance is inviting its residents to enjoy a 25-minute fireworks show on Monday, July 4 starting at 9 p.m. The show will feature patriotic music to complement 1,220 shells being fired, and can be seen the West Parking Lot of the LA County Court House, 825 Maple Ave., and at the LA Galaxy Sports Complex, 555 Maple Ave. Attendance is first come, first serve at both locations, where food, tobacco products, folding chairs with straight legs or spikes, canopies, glass containers, and aluminum cans will be prohibited. The show will also be broadcast live on Spectrum channel 3, Frontier FiOS channel 31, on YouTube.com/TorranceCitiCABLE and TorranceCA.Gov/CABLE.
LANCASTER — Live music, poetry, dancing, games, drum making and educational programming will be on hand, this weekend, at three Juneteenth celebrations in Lancaster and Lake Los Angeles. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, two...
A parade in Inglewood, a classic music and dance festival in the Crenshaw district, a celebration in Culver City and concert at the Hollywood Bowl will be held Sunday to mark Juneteenth, the federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. The third annual Juneteenth Drive-Thru...
"It feels good to see as many people gathered here today, as far as Black and brown people," said Shyhiem Holland, one of the performers. "When I come here, it's people here like me, and I don't have to worry about my surroundings."
The post Thousands gather for Long Beach Juneteenth Celebration at Rainbow Lagoon Park appeared first on Long Beach Post.
As morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine, maybe you’ll want to take dad for an outdoor dining experience to enjoy the weather. We have a big list for that. But if eating out with the whole family sounds too involved or too last minute, then we’ve got other options to consider as well.
For a minute early Saturday morning, it looked like Boyle Heights’ first ever Pride parade was not going to happen. Check-in for marching organizations was at 9 am and organizers had paid for a city permit, to close off a segment of First Street from Boyle to Soto, but as floats and people arrived, event organizers realized the street was not closed off.
LOS ANGELES - As the record-breaking drought in California gets worse, water districts are imposing unprecedented restrictions on customers. It also has led to the most complaints about water waste the city of Los Angeles has ever received. In the month of May alone, the city of LA received 314...
The City of Long Beach is inviting the public to the grand opening of its newest beach attraction, an inflatable aquatic playground known as the “Wibit.” The celebration will take place in the sand at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Alamitos Beach, south of Ocean Boulevard and east of Shoreline Drive, between Fifth and Sixth places.
The iconic Los Angeles restaurant Langer’s Deli will mark its 75th anniversary Saturday with 50% discounts. Langer’s was founded in 1947 and is renowned for its pastrami sandwiches — particularly the famed No. 9, featuring pastrami, Swiss cheese, coleslaw and Russian-style dressing. Owners Norm and Jeannette Langer...
MALIBU—As drought conditions continue to worsen in California, the Los Angeles County Waterworks Districts (LACWD) issued mandatory water use restrictions for communities including the City of Malibu, which is served by Waterworks District 29, and requests that all LACWD customers cut back their water usage by 30 percent. Outdoor...
From sweet lattes to mouth watering sliders here are some Black owned restaurants to support this Juneteenth and every other day around LA. Serves coffee, specialty lattes, tea and various food items. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Address: 170 North La Brea Avenue Inglewood, CA, 90301. Sip...
LANCASTER — The city will invest an estimated $191 million over the next three years, including $44 million on 22 projects for the Fiscal Year 2022-23 proposed budget that include improvements at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, Lancaster Performing Arts Center, city streets and right-of-way, and facilities and fixtures.
Vallarta Supermarkets is tackling food waste and affordability through a pilot program with Toronto-based Flashfood, an app that connects shoppers with highly discounted food nearing its “best by” date. The pilot has commenced at five Vallarta locations — three in Palmdale and two in Lancaster. Vallarta Supermarkets Director...
A drowning occurred in Santa Clarita community pool on Monday afternoon, prompting a response from first responders. At around 5:40 p.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a drowning in the 26000 block of Rainbow Glen Drive in Santa Clarita, according to Imy Velderrain with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES — LA County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell presented the second annual Juneteenth Celebration and Resource Fair at Earvin Magic Johnson Park. The free event offered a fun-filled day connecting attendees to county and community services, empowering discussions, performances, activities and more. Among the services was a free...
LOS ANGELES - Fireworks are seen being set off during one of several street takeovers in South Los Angeles overnight. The wild scene played out at the intersection of Manchester Avenue and San Pedro Street. Hundreds of people attended the event, with the large crowd dispersing as police arrived on...
On weekend nights in the late 1970s, Al Guerrero and his friends regularly drove around East L.A. looking for the clues that meant they were about to find a party. They’d cruise up and down Whittier Boulevard, 3rd Street, or Beverly Boulevard, straining their necks to find lines of parked cars, dolled-up teenagers, or the thump thump thump of electronic bass synced to strobe lights.
Firefighters in downtown Los Angeles battled a fire in a restaurant, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported Saturday. A bystander at the scene was evaluated for breathing difficulties by paramedics but was not taken to a hospital, authorities said. The fire broke out at a restaurant at 1335 S. Santee...
Comments / 0