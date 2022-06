SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Pets Alive declares a Code Red, meaning many dogs are at risk of being killed for more space at the city municipal shelter. What makes a shelter a Code Red? Well, it means that 25 or more dogs will be released for possible euthanasia to make more space. To avoid this tragedy, open your hearts and home to save a dog’s life.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO