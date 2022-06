MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Randy Mazey added another arm from the transfer portal on Saturday. Blaine Traxel announced his commitment to the WVU baseball program on Twitter. Traxel, a right-hander from Burbank, California, played the past four seasons at California State University, Northridge. He was the Matador’s Friday starter this past season and posted two complete games through 14 starts. He also made five appearances out of the bullpen.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO