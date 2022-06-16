ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heatwave creates dangerous conditions for those without power

By Cole Johnson
 4 days ago
As the intense heat continues many people are staying indoors in the air conditioning, but a couple of thousand people in South Nashville experienced a power outage on Wednesday. It was due to an equipment failure, but was repaired.

If an AC or power outage happens there are some things you can do to stay cool.

CNN suggests taking a cold shower, using cold washcloths on your wrists and hands and staying hydrated as some options. Additionally, you can keep things cool by closing your blinds, and closing doors of rooms not being used.

Another option is looking to your community.

On Wednesday, Mt. Juliet opened up a conference room at the Charlie Daniels Park Community Center for people who did not have AC during the day. At the time of this writing, it is unclear if that will be happening again.

An option in the heart of Nashville is cooling off at the public library .

"Every day of the week if you're downtown the main library is a place you can come, check out a book or get out of the heat for a little while," said Ed Brown with the Nashville Public Library.

You also can stream movies up on the library's third floor at the downtown location.

It is worth noting these options will not help you outside of business hours.

