ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets' Robert Saleh on rookie class: 'They bring a lot of juice'

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uip50_0gCl4KXR00

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh knows it’s a bit away, but he already sees plenty of positives and excitement from his team’s rookie class at minicamp.

“It is fun to work with them because you see them having a lot of ‘ah-ha’ moments and figuring things out as they go,” Saleh said in an interview with CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson. “They bring a lot of juice. They’re fun to be around.”

Among those rookies is Garrett Wilson. The wide receiver has plenty of talent and hope surrounding him, especially with his deep-ball skill.

But even Wilson admitted thus far there’ has been a learning curve. He has had help, though. Wilson said veteran wideout Corey Davis has been there.

“I’ve been taking things in from Corey, for sure,” Wilson said.

For more from Saleh on all-things Jets, check out his full interview with CBS Sports below:

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL writer suggests Dolphins should trade DB

The Miami Dolphins have made a number of impactful moves this offseason that have put their roster in a great place to be competitive for the 2022 season and beyond. However, Bleacher Report’s Ian Wharton suggests that the Dolphins should make one more, sending defensive back Eric Rowe to the Tennessee Titans. In return, Wharton believes Miami could receive a fifth-round pick.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit ‘very nervous’ about Clemson’s QB situation

Clemson boasts the fourth-best odds to win the national championship next season, but one of college football’s biggest media personalities still has some reservations about the Tigers. Speaking on the Gramlich and Mac Lain podcast, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit believes Clemson’s quarterback situation remains a cause for concern ahead of the 2022 season. “I just think you have to be practical. I tend to think Clemson, NC State and Wake — those teams are going to be in kind of a battle,” Herbstreit said of the Atlantic Division. “Clemson has them in back-to-back weeks. So I think that’s interesting. I’ll be honest, I’m...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Josina Anderson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

One key are Trey Lance can offer immediate improvement over Jimmy Garoppolo

Trey Lance is the 49ers’ biggest question mark going into the 2022 season. His ability to overcome his inexperience will determine just how high San Francisco’s ceiling is, and it won’t be easy stepping in to replace veteran Jimmy Garoppolo who led the club to the NFC championship game in the only two seasons where he started a majority of the 49ers’ games. There’ll undoubtedly be ups and downs for Lance with some struggles on things that were easy to an experienced veteran like Garoppolo. However, there’s one very key area Lance should offer an immediate improvement.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Juice#Rookies#American Football#Cbs Sports#Ig
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

BR suggests Titans trade OLB Bud Dupree to Bears

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree had a disappointing first season in Nashville, but is it time for the Titans to part ways with him already?. According to Bleacher Report’s Ian Wharton, they should. Wharton drew up a trade scenario for each team ahead of training camp and suggested the Titans deal Dupree and a 2023 second-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman discusses differences he's seen in QB Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens held mandatory minicamp in Owings Mills last week from Tuesday through Thursday. It was a chance to what progress the players had made from doing their own workouts in the offseason. On the offensive side of the ball, Baltimore will be looking to bounce back from a year where they struggled at times due to a number of different reasons, including injuries.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens HC John Harbaugh expresses confidence in Baltimore's OT depth

The Baltimore Ravens have built up a plethora of depth at a lot of different positions during the 2022 offseason, rounding out their roster with players that can be quality contributors in the event of any type of injury that occurs. Baltimore dealt with a myriad of heath issues over the course of 2021, and they’ve prepared well over the past few months to make sure that they are better equipped to combat that problem if it arises in 2022.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
166K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy