Letters to the Editor — June 15, 2022

The last day of school at Sumas Elementary was a welcome home of sorts, as the district’s students were bussed to the new Sumas Elementary School with a first responder escort. There, students were greeted with a school-wide assembly that included the annual fifth grade moving on ceremony for the future class of 2029. Students entered the new school building with a celebratory cutting of the ribbon, then during the assembly they were introduced to the crew responsible for building the new school. Outgoing Principal Megan Vigre, who will become the district’s director of curriculum, instruction, and assessment, said Monday she is “forever grateful of our community for the beautiful new space and am excited for our students to learn, grow and thrive there. It was wonderful to return to our new school home and to do it in such an incredible way with welcoming lights, ribbons, songs and celebration was perfect.” Since the November 2021 floods, the school’s students have attended school at other NVSD schools. Sumas Elementary School also recognized Librarian Kathy Bronkema was in New York recently for a filming of the Today Show to highlight kindness the Whatcom County community shared with the students of Sumas Elementary following the November 2021 flooding. (Bill Helm/Lynden Tribune)

10 HOURS AGO