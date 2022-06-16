Letters to the Editor — June 15, 2022

Parents be aware that graphic novels which depict violence against women and the victimization and objectification of women are not just available on the shelves in our library, they are on full display for young eyes to see. To give you an idea of what kind of material this...
League of Women’s Voters Bellingham/Whatcom County has announced its 2022 mid-term election primary forum schedule. The format will be via Zoom webinar to be broadcast live via City of Bellingham BTV, Comcast channels 321 (HD) and 10 (SD). The forums will be rebroadcast and available on demand at the...
The last day of school at Sumas Elementary was a welcome home of sorts, as the district’s students were bussed to the new Sumas Elementary School with a first responder escort. There, students were greeted with a school-wide assembly that included the annual fifth grade moving on ceremony for the future class of 2029. Students entered the new school building with a celebratory cutting of the ribbon, then during the assembly they were introduced to the crew responsible for building the new school. Outgoing Principal Megan Vigre, who will become the district’s director of curriculum, instruction, and assessment, said Monday she is “forever grateful of our community for the beautiful new space and am excited for our students to learn, grow and thrive there. It was wonderful to return to our new school home and to do it in such an incredible way with welcoming lights, ribbons, songs and celebration was perfect.” Since the November 2021 floods, the school’s students have attended school at other NVSD schools. Sumas Elementary School also recognized Librarian Kathy Bronkema was in New York recently for a filming of the Today Show to highlight kindness the Whatcom County community shared with the students of Sumas Elementary following the November 2021 flooding. (Bill Helm/Lynden Tribune)
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — As organizers set up for the first Marysville Strawberry Festival in three years on Friday, vendors found themselves pondering the unthinkable. "Well, I hope there's enough strawberries for people who want to show up and eat them. That would be nice," said Joe Sahli, who operates Faultline Rocks and Minerals.
Maverick Gaming, which owns several casinos throughout the region, will be giving out 4,200 summer packs June 28 for families and kids in need at its annual “School’s Out” event hosted at multiple locations throughout the state. Each string backpack will be filled with items including snacks,...
(The Center Square) – After public outcry against a rule that required permanent plumbing for food establishments, including coffee stands, the Washington State Department of Health is revising that rule. The update to the rule now clarifies that “the code change does not require closure or modification of existing...
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Work on the aerial wires crossing I-5 near the Lakeway Drive interchange will require occasional rolling slowdowns during the early morning hours between midnight and 4am on Tuesday, June 21st,. Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) say a utility crew is scheduled to...
Submitted by the City of Bellingham, written by Riley Grant. Single-use plastics will no longer be allowed in the food, grocery and lodging industries beginning on July 31, 2022 when Bellingham’s Ordinance 2021-05-023 goes into effect. Technical assistance events, online tools and other support is available to help businesses comply with new requirements as the City focuses on education over enforcement.
Snohomish County officials have identified the remains of an anonymous male and female in two separate cases as a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and a woman who went missing from a cabin in 1981. In one case, the human remains were discovered nearly 45 years ago and...
Whether you prefer an iconic Margherita, a classic pepperoni, or a specialty variety covered in everything from pineapple to sardines, pizza is a proverbial staple of the American diet. I’ve eaten it on a near-weekly basis since I was old enough to remember, and I’m sure examination of my arterial...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Update: According to the Snohomish County Sherriff’s Office, Chelsea was found safe in Marysville late Saturday night. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing since June 7, according to the office of State Attorney General Bob Ferguson.
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) – Two people have died after a commercially-operated raft flipped on the North Fork of the Nooksack River in northwestern Washington. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office says four customers and a guide were on the raft Tuesday afternoon when it flipped in rapids near Glacier.
A semi truck and trailer collided with a building in Coupeville on Sunday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol. According to witnesses, the collision occurred around 8:45 a.m. on Sunday morning on State Route 20 in Coupeville. A detour route on Arnold Road and Zylstra Road was recommended for...
DNA technology has helped investigators in Washington state identify two victims in separate cold cases decades after they went missing and remains were found. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for more information on the deaths of Blaine Has Tricks, 38, who was from North Dakota and disappeared in 1977 after living in Spokane, and Alice Lou Williams, who vanished in 1981.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Snohomish County has identified two cold case victims decades after they were found dead through DNA technology, the sheriff's office announced during a press conference on Thursday. The two cases are separate and the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office are asking the public for more information on...
Don’t you want to know how wolves talk? Walk in the woodland? Still, expertise soft their fur is? And find out how to like them? Well, we only see this place. The killers in the heart sanctuary give you an amazing 2-hour experience in the encounter with the wolf. The shelter has found in Anacortes, Washington, not far from Seattle, close to the Canadian border and adjacent to Vancouver. Therefore, Americans and Canadians have an excellent chance to deal with these wolves.
