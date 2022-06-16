Motorcyclist crashes Harley, dies in Rutherford County

Seven people were involved in a four-auto crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 96 near Liberty. Two of them sustained minor injuries. According to Trooper Richard Teachout of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Patrick Joseph McGann of Marietta, Georgia was traveling west in a 2016 Toyota Tacoma when he crossed into the path of an eastbound 2022 Toyota, driven by 25-year-old Kaylee Megan Hale of Dowelltown causing the Hale car to overturn. The debris from the crash struck an eastbound 2013 Toyota, driven by 54-year-old Anne Camden White of Dowelltown causing minor damage. After McGann’s car struck the Hale vehicle it then hit an eastbound 2013 Kia, driven by 57-year-old Philip James Gotro of Dowelltown causing the Gotro vehicle to overturn on its side. McGann’s car then hit the guard rail face and came to rest in a field.

LIBERTY, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO