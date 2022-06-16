ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

Motorcyclist crashes Harley, dies in Rutherford County

By Tony Garcia
WSMV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHRISTIANA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle in Christiana early...

www.wsmv.com

Comments / 2

Related
WSMV

3 teens dead, 1 injured in Lawrence County car crash

SUMMERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three teens were confirmed dead following a single vehicle crash Sunday evening. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at 6:42 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Jonestown Road and Carol Road. The preliminary report revealed four teens were in a 1998 Toyota 4 Runner...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
wjle.com

Seven people involved in four auto crash Saturday

Seven people were involved in a four-auto crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 96 near Liberty. Two of them sustained minor injuries. According to Trooper Richard Teachout of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Patrick Joseph McGann of Marietta, Georgia was traveling west in a 2016 Toyota Tacoma when he crossed into the path of an eastbound 2022 Toyota, driven by 25-year-old Kaylee Megan Hale of Dowelltown causing the Hale car to overturn. The debris from the crash struck an eastbound 2013 Toyota, driven by 54-year-old Anne Camden White of Dowelltown causing minor damage. After McGann’s car struck the Hale vehicle it then hit an eastbound 2013 Kia, driven by 57-year-old Philip James Gotro of Dowelltown causing the Gotro vehicle to overturn on its side. McGann’s car then hit the guard rail face and came to rest in a field.
LIBERTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bell Buckle, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Christiana, TN
Rutherford County, TN
Crime & Safety
Rutherford County, TN
Accidents
County
Rutherford County, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Body of Deceased Rockvale Man Pulled From Lake

(SMYRNA, TN - SUNDAY 4:15PM) Divers recovered the body of a Rockvale man who fell out of a boat Sunday (6/19/2022) near Stewart's Creek Boat Ramp on J. Percy Priest Lake, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s sergeant said. The man who died was 62-years of age and lived in the...
ROCKVALE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Police want to speak with 'Person of Interest' in an alleged stolen, altered, forged, check incident

(MURFREESBORO) Recognize this man? Murfreesboro Police wish to talk with him in connection to an alleged incident at F & M Bank (Memorial Blvd.). Public Information Officer Larry Flowers said, "On June 15th, someone tried to pass a stolen, altered, and forged check at the F & M Bank on Memorial Blvd. The bank employees followed the proper protocol and prevented the transaction from occurring."
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Traffic Accident#Tn#Barfield Crescent Road
WSMV

Monday morning news update

A Murfreesboro man has been arrested on a charge of vehicular homicide after a wreck last month killed an 11-year-old boy. Some south Nashville movers are refusing to work after supervisors told them they wouldn’t receive holiday pay for working on Juneteenth. Metro Police combatting fentanyl overdoses. Updated: 3...
WSMV

Shooting at Nashville Citgo

A Murfreesboro man has been arrested on a charge of vehicular homicide after a wreck last month killed an 11-year-old boy. Some south Nashville movers are refusing to work after supervisors told them they wouldn’t receive holiday pay for working on Juneteenth. Metro Police combatting fentanyl overdoses. Updated: moments...
NASHVILLE, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Tennessee couple charged with leaving child in car at casino

A middle Tennessee couple was arrested on Saturday, after authorities said they left a child alone in a car while at a casino. Harrah's security called Metropolis police after reportedly locating the child in the car. According to surveillance video, the 11-year-old was left for over 90 minutes. The couple,...
METROPOLIS, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wgnsradio.com

Sunday Night Middle Point Landfill Fire

(WALTER HILL, TN) Just before sunset on Sunday evening (6/19/2022), a fire erupted atop the Middle Point Landfill on Jefferson Pike. Flames could be seen in parts of Lascassas, Murfreesboro and higher elevations in Wilson, Cannon and DeKalb counties. UPDATES on the Middle Point Landfill will continue to be of focus by Rutheford County Mayor Bill Ketron and can be heard "live" on WGNS this Wednesday morning (8:10-9:00AM). Phone or text your questions to 615-893-1450.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Indiana woman dies while attending Bonnaroo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Indiana woman died while at Bonnaroo, police confirmed on Monday. Manchester Police said Lee Ann Sizemore, of Lowell, Indiana, was found dead at the campground over the weekend. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police do not suspect foul play...
LOWELL, IN
WSMV

Murfreesboro man charged with vehicular homicide in 11-year-old’s death

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro man has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection with a crash last month that killed an 11-year-old. Eduardo Tejeda, 42, was arrested Monday afternoon on charges of vehicle homicide, three counts of vehicular assault, felony reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, driving without a license and an open container.
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy