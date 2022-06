An innovative Houston restaurant has served its last meal. Shoot the Moon announced that it closed after service on Sunday, June 19 and would be entering Chapter 7 bankruptcy. "Our financial position, coupled with weak foot traffic and thus disappointing sales numbers over the past 6+ months, have made it no longer feasible to maintain operations," the restaurant said in a statement. Later, it added, "We are thankful to all who have supported Shoot The Moon’s journey. It pains us to make this decision, but we have no other choice."

