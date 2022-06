Community leaders came together in downtown Jacksonville over the weekend to celebrate the end of slavery, and dedicate a new addition to the square. The Jacksonville Chapter of the NAACP hosted the annual Jacksonville Juneteenth Celebration Saturday at the Central Park Plaza. The annual celebration commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States. On June 19th, 1865, Union soldiers led by Major General Gordon Granger landed at Galveston Texas with news the war had ended and that the enslaved people there were free.

