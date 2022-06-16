Athens fire chief resigns

Ron Puckett was honored Saturday night for helping a local church rebuild after a recent vandal destroyed parts of the church. A UAH professor broke down what we can expect to come from the situation in Russia. New video surfaces of Alabamians in Russia. Updated: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:00...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Officials said Courtland Police Chief Dennis Sharp was injured in an accident on Friday. According to Courtland Fire Chief and Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood, Sharp crashed head-on into a tractor turning into a field on Alabama’s Highway 33. Norwood said Sharp was then taken to hospital in Huntsville.
On Sunday, June 12, former Huntsville Mayor Terry Clarke was admitted to Huntsville Hospital with symptoms of a stroke. He was subsequently transferred to Toronto Western Hospital for evaluation and treatment, according to sources. A spokesperson for the family said although the level of damage and outlook for a full...
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett was arrested late Friday night for DUI after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival. Hargett was booked into the Coffee County Jail around midnight and posted a $2,000 bail around 6 a.m. Saturday. Hargett’s office released the following statement: “On Friday night after leaving the...
A Russian State-controlled media outlet released new videos of the two Alabama veterans who are feared to have been captured by Russian forces. The two men are believed to have been captured by Russian Forces. PFAs in Decatur drinking water. Updated: 6 hours ago. Under the new guidelines from the...
Monday afternoon, a three-year-old boy drowned in a pond after wandering away from his backyard in Ardmore. According to the CDC, drowning is the number one cause of death for children under the age of 4. Down the road from Ardmore, the president of Toney Volunteer Fire Department says they...
A Lauderdale County grand jury has indicted a Rogersville woman for financial exploitation of an elderly woman. Alisha Quinn was indicted on several counts, including 19 counts involving forged checks. Quinn was arrested last week with bond set at $22,500. She's scheduled for arraignment Friday.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department announced that one of its K-9 officers retired this month after a career-ending injury. According to a Facebook post from the Huntsville Police Department, Ghost was a dual-purpose patrol/narcotics dog that was partnered with officer Doug Moore. Ghost is a six-year-old German...
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Katie Boyd Britt will wrap up her campaign for U.S. Senate with a stop in the Wiregrass on Monday night. The event will take place at McLin’s Restaurant in Daleville beginning at 5:30 p.m. Britt made a similar stop leading up to the GOP primary in May.
A north Alabama police chief was in the hospital after he was injured in a car wreck while on duty. Officials in Lawrence County say a vehicle driven by Courtland Police Chief Dennis Sharp collided with a tractor that was turning into a field around 12:50 p.m. Friday, news outlets reported.
After a deadly church shooting near Birmingham, several churches and even businesses have reached out to local law enforcement agencies, like Huntsville Police, Athens Police and the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, for safety training. It makes sure people here are prepared if an active shooter situation were to happen. Police...
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: GILES COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 11 AT THE 13.1 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported June 17, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
No incidents or arrests reported.
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
June 16
domestic violence – 3rd degree; person; 11th St. NEtheft of property – 4th degree; Wal-Mart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $294domestic violence – 3rd degree; person; Cary Ctr. NW
Arrests
June 16
Coots, Steven R; 50
FTA – theft of property – 4th degree
Hanson, Dorothy J; 47
domestic violence – 3rd degree
Hooper, Steven D; 40
FTA – theft of property – 4th degree
Jones, Latoya D; 27
theft of property – 3rd degreefalse information
Phillips, Benjamin T; 37
Unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
With the runoff election just days away, tension continues to rise in the race for the Alabama House of Representatives in District 14 as complaints have been filed against each candidate. Jeremiah Jackson, a former candidate for Winston County Commission, filed a complaint against incumbent Tim Wadsworth to the State...
COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Colbert County man was arrested after deputies with the Colbert County sheriff’s Office noticed dogs in poor health while investigating a shooting at a neighbor’s house. Colbert County Sheriff, Frank Williamson, says that a man claiming to be Jonathan Foster was arrested...
