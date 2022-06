DADE CITY — Pasco County has seen a steady influx of college football recruiters come through the area because of some of the big-name talent on the east side of the county. Players like Wiregrass Ranch’s Bryson Rodgers (Ohio State commitment) and Izaiah Williams (offers from Georgia, Florida State, Kansas State and more) and Zephyrhills’ DJ Pickett, one of the most highly coveted sophomores in the country heading into 2022, have made visiting the county a must for college recruiting.

PASCO COUNTY, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO