ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

In Pictures: Waverley Paddle Steamer back at sea 75 years after maiden voyage

By Pa
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KDu5M_0gCkxqUK00

The last seagoing, passenger-carrying paddle steamer in the world was put through its paces on Thursday 75 years after its maiden voyage.

Built in 1946, the Waverley Paddle Steamer sailed from Craigendoran on the Firth of Clyde to Arrochar on Loch Long until 1973.

Nowadays, the ageing vessel takes passengers on excursions around the British coast and welcomed more on board on Thursday as it moved into its 76th year of service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zvKrL_0gCkxqUK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pW8NH_0gCkxqUK00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wTed7_0gCkxqUK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WO5eT_0gCkxqUK00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qw6tY_0gCkxqUK00

The vessel is a familiar sight on the Firth of Clyde but has ventured as far as the Bristol Channel and the Solent.

She is something of a showbusiness star with appearances including in Guy Ritchie’s film Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows, according to www.paddlesteamers.org.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3897rZ_0gCkxqUK00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fsLO0_0gCkxqUK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p4qD8_0gCkxqUK00

With Captain Dominic McCall at the helm, the vessel put to sea once again from Greenock as she has been doing since the reign of George VI and now, after restoration, looks exactly as she did when she first weighed anchor.

A piper was on hand as passengers boarded for their journey on a steamer – named after Sir Walter Scott’s novel – that has been part of the Clyde’s history since it was built there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v7zjF_0gCkxqUK00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=367IFk_0gCkxqUK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wj8qF_0gCkxqUK00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UiAvr_0gCkxqUK00

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Notes from a tranquil island: slow walking in the Orkneys

The wind is fierce, making it weather to move fast in, but Louise Hollinrake and I are moving as slowly as we can along the deserted Bay of Furrowend on the island of Shapinsay. I say deserted, but now that we’re doing virtually nothing, save concentrating on our slow walking (a Buddhist meditative tool, says Louise), it’s clear how busy the place actually is. I’m aware of a cacophony of sound from a flock of long-tailed ducks, the crash of the waves and the sound of Louise’s dog’s paws on the sand. The blues and greys of the sea and sky seem more pronounced, and the wind’s power is awesome (it’s not unknown in Orkney for gales to tear car doors off).
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

705K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy