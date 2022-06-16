ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voices: The route to cleaner air? Make drivers pay to travel on every road in the UK

By Kate Barnard
 4 days ago

With the world returning rapidly to a form of “normal”, air pollution has resurged as a major crisis for our cities with tragic, even life-threatening effects for children , in an increased incidence of asthma and lung cancer.

Today is Clean Air Day.  The electric vehicle industry says it has a solution.  Their “clean” cars have no tailpipe emissions and are gliding into more and more of our lives.  Local authorities are finding more ways to install chargers , including using “smart lamp posts that could give drivers somewhere to top-up next to every parking space.

The public has purchased EVs in good faith, having been encouraged by government grants which offset the cost both of purchasing the vehicles and installing home charging points. Yet these subsidies are hardly a fast-track to improved health among our communities. EVs are not a “pollution-free” silver bullet which government can sensibly leave untaxed and unregulated.

After two decades working with engines for Rolls-Royce Plc and others, it’s clear to me that the proliferation of electric vehicles does not mean an end to harmful pollution from vehicles.  Despite what EV proponents imply, recent research by Emissions Analytics shows that tyres produce 1,850 times more particulate emissions than tailpipes.  Indeed, non-exhaust emissions account for over 90 per cent of PM10 and 85 per cent of PM2.5 emissions from traffic.

Covid has stopped us all commuting quite so much.  But people are returning to driving private cars more quickly than they are going back to public transport.  The short-lived era of social distancing is having long-lasting effects on our travel habits. Ubers, Zipcars and private car ownership may all feel preferable to sharing space with others for some time to come.

Yet as private vehicle use potentially expands, the tax yield from cars will fall by the end of this decade.  In 2022-23, duties on petrol and diesel are expected to net the Exchequer some £26.2bn (not accounting for the VAT which is added afterwards).  The Office for Budget Responsibility sees this figure continuing to rise but then plateauing in 2027 at around £30bn.

Why?  Because buying a brand-new petrol or diesel vehicle at any time in the next eight years is going to feel like buying a Walkman when everyone else is investing in their first iPod.  By 2030, the government intends to make petrol vehicles illegal.

Only a proper system of road pricing can make up the lost cash, deploy the “polluter pays” principle for non-exhaust emissions, and discourage a most unwelcome modal shift toward private transport.  If Westminster feels too timid to introduce charges on a national basis, then a radical devolution of power to enable councils to impose charges within their own cities is a clear alternative.

The current Clean Air Zones and Low Emission Zones in such areas as London, Edinburgh, Bath, Birmingham and Bristol are too limited in scope, too inflexible, and too little of the “reward” goes back to the communities in those places.  At Enjoy the Air, we have been working with local authorities around the country and they are keen to take a far greater lead.

Revenues from real road user pricing could be directed toward local air quality monitoring and, crucially, to a noticeable expansion of public transport systems.  For London that may mean merely a reversal of the cuts ministers are insisting Sadiq Khan makes to bus services .  For the rest of the country it should mean a night-and-day difference.

By the time Clean Air Day next comes around, it is to be hoped ministers might have awoken to the challenge. Catching a bus must become as natural a choice in Brixham, South Devon, as it is in Brixton, South London, and should feel easier – and even quicker, with the help of bus lanes and priority at traffic lights – than jumping into a private vehicle.  Plainly, it should also be cheaper.

Kate Barnard is a former Engineering Programme Manager at Rolls Royce and now runs Enjoy the Air , which helps local authorities save money through improving air quality

The Independent

Norwegian oil giant ‘threatens to ditch £4.5bn North Sea project over Rishi Sunak’s windfall tax’

A Norway-based company is reportedly threatening to pull its funding of a new £4.5bn oil extraction project off the coast of Scotland in protest of the British government’s windfall tax on energy company profits.Norwegian state energy company Equinor has privately revealed to its industry contacts that it’s reconsidering its plan to drill for oil and gas in the North Sea, in the Rosebank field near the Shetland Islands, according to The Telegraph.Equinor said that, before it commits to the project, it wants the government to change the terms of its energy profits levy – which was imposed to raise funds...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Covid: Omicron sub-variants ‘evolving to target the lungs and overcome immunity’ as UK cases surge

The latest sub-variants of Omicron may have evolved to target the lung, prompting fears the next wave of the Covid could be starting. Hospital admissions for Covid patients in England have begun to grow again, new NHS data shows. The World Health Organisation has been investigating two Omicron sub-variants since April to assess whether they are more infectious or dangerous than their predecessor. Both BA.4 and BA.5 have been added to the agency’s monitoring list. Last week new figures showed that Covid-19 infections in the UK increased by 43 per cent in the week after the platinum jubilee...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

NHS braces for disruption to patients caused by rail strike

The NHS “remains open”, leading medics have said as the health service prepares for disruption caused by rail strikes.Patients have been urged to plan ahead for appointments.And hospitals have made arrangements to ensure staff will be on site, including setting up park-and-ride services and taxi-sharing facilities.The strikes could have a particular impact on hospitals in London, many of which have limited parking capacity for those considering driving to appointments as an alternative.While buses are still operating it is expected these will be busier than usual due to the strikes.Rail worker strikes on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday are set to cause...
HEALTH
The Independent

Sweltering streets: Hundreds of homeless die in extreme heat

Hundreds of blue, green and grey tents are pitched under the sun’s searing rays in downtown Phoenix, a jumble of flimsy canvas and plastic along dusty sidewalks. Here, in the hottest big city in America, thousands of homeless people swelter as the summer’s triple digit temperatures arrive. The stifling tent city has ballooned amid pandemic-era evictions and surging rents that have dumped hundreds more people onto the sizzling streets that grow eerily quiet when temperatures peak in the midafternoon. A heat wave earlier this month brought temperatures of up to 114 degrees (45.5 Celsius) - and it’s only June....
PHOENIX, AZ
The Independent

Residents threaten to shoot down Amazon delivery drones in California ranch town

Residents of the quiet ranch town of Lockeford, California, were surprised to learn last week their area would be one of a select few locations around the country testing Amazon’s much-heralded drone delivery service.The company approached leaders in San Joaquin County, about 40 miles southeast of Sacramento, about six months ago, The Washington Post reports, but many residents were unaware they could soon have Amazon drones buzzing overhead.“They’re invading our privacy,” Tim Blighton, a cement contractor, told the Post. He once threatened to shoot down a neighbours drone that flew over his house, and he doesn’t have warm feelings...
LOCKEFORD, CA
The Independent

Labour ‘bans frontbenchers from picket lines’ ahead of mass rail strikes

Unions have reacted with fury at reports Labour has banned its frontbenchers from picket lines ahead of mass strikes set to cripple the country’s rail services.A leaked memo from the party leader’s office said it does not want to see the industrial action go ahead, and accused the Government of failing to engage in any negotiations.But it said shadow cabinet members “should not be on picket lines”, and asked them to speak to team members to remind them of this.Thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators will walk out...
The Independent

The Independent

