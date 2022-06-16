ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

UK sanctions Russian Orthodox head; decries forced adoption

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tifwx_0gCkx3lK00
Britain Russia FILE - Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill conducts the Easter service in the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, April 24, 2022. Britain has announced a new round of sanctions against Russia. Those targeted include Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, who Britain said “repeatedly abused his position to justify” Russia's war on Ukraine. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool, File) (Alexander Zemlianichenko)

LONDON — (AP) — Britain announced a new round of sanctions Thursday against Russia, targeting the head of the Russian Orthodox Church for his prominent support for the war in Ukraine as well as Russia's children's rights commissioner, who Britain said is responsible for the forced transfer and adoption of hundreds of Ukrainian children into Russia.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, has “repeatedly abused his position to justify the war" on Ukraine. Kirill is a longtime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Truss also targeted children's rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, who has been accused of enabling the taking of 2,000 vulnerable children from the Luhansk and Donetsk regions in eastern Ukraine and facilitating their forced adoptions in Russia.

Others on Thursday's list include four colonels from a brigade known to have killed, raped and tortured civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.

Truss also said Britain's government is “taking all steps we can” regarding two British citizens sentenced to death for fighting Russian forces in Ukraine.

She said officials are in regular talks with the Ukrainian government about Aiden Aslin and Sean Pinner, who were sentenced last week alongside a Moroccan, Brahim Saadoun, for allegedly fighting as mercenaries by a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic.

“These people are prisoners of war. They were fighting legitimately with the Ukrainian army," Truss said. "What Russia has done is a complete violation of the Geneva Convention. We are taking all steps we can.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Bloomberg

Putin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in Ukraine

Sign up here to get the latest updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. You can also follow us on Telegram here. Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to justify his war in Ukraine as legal under international law at his flagship economic forum on Friday. Sitting beside him on the stage, a key ally diplomatically disagreed.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Vladimir Putin
UPI News

Borrell: Russia's blockade of Ukraine 'a real war crime'

June 21 (UPI) -- Russia's blockade of wheat and other food goods in Ukraine is "a real war crime," the European Union's top diplomat said while accusing the Kremlin of using hunger as a weapon of war. Josep Borrell, the EU's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, made...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian Orthodox#Ukraine#Ukrainian#British#Moroccan
The Independent

Second American killed fighting in Ukraine, Biden administration confirms

A second American citizen has died fighting the Russian invasion in Ukraine, the US state department has confirmed.Stephen Zabielski, 52, was killed in fighting on 15 May, according to an obituary first published in an upstate New York newspaper, The Recorder, on 1 June. Zabielski, who was from New York, died after he stepped onto a landmine, reported Rolling Stone, citing sources. He is survived by his wife, five stepchildren, and a grandchild. In a statement, a state department spokesperson said that the government has been in touch with his family and provided “all possible consular assistance.” The spokesperson...
MILITARY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
89K+
Followers
113K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy