ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

‘Tough times ahead’ for economy, warns Gove

By Gavin Cordon
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MNekp_0gCkvdlB00

Britain faces “tough times” ahead as the Government and Bank of England act to “squeeze” inflation out of the economy, Communities Secretary Michael Gove has warned.

As the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee raised interest rates to 1.25% – the fifth rise in succession – Mr Gove said the UK was undergoing a “painful” economic “correction” as a result of the war in Ukraine and the aftermath of the pandemic.

Speaking at The Times CEO Summit in London, he said that while the Government had a duty to help the “very poorest”, the pressure on the public finances meant it was unable to provide the level of support to people that it would like.

We cannot do all the things that we would in ideal circumstances like to do in order to support people through a difficult period

Communities Secretary Michael Gove

“We need to be clear that, while Government has a responsibility to help the very poorest at a time when the cost of living is increasing, we also have a responsibility to bear down on the root causes of inflation,” he said.

“We do definitely need to have a monetary policy that squeezes inflation out of the system and that will mean undoubtedly that we need to maintain control of our finances and that we need to ensure in the difficult period over the next few years we are not knocked off our course.

“I think it is inevitably the case that, when you are squeezing inflation out of the system, you will rely on the Bank of England and the Government having the fiscal and the monetary policies which will inevitably mean we cannot do all the things that we would in ideal circumstances like to do in order to support people through a difficult period.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ODbnp_0gCkvdlB00

“I think it is an unavoidable consequence of the central bank policies the UK and others have had to follow. There are inevitably tough times ahead for the UK and the global economy.”

Mr Gove, whose department is responsible for the Government’s “levelling up” agenda, said it was essential to address the UK’s regional inequalities otherwise “the problems in all our country will persist and deepen”.

He appealed to business leaders to look to areas outside London – including in some of the “red wall” seats which the Tories took from Labour at the last general election – when considering where to locate new investment.

“This is the mission of the moment,” he said.

“I think companies here should be asking ‘What are we doing for Stoke, what are we doing for Sunderland, what are we doing for Burnley, what are we doing for Bassetlaw?” as well as ‘What are we doing for our shareholders and our investors and our boards?'”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Labour calls vote to give MPs powers to appoint new ethics adviser

Labour is calling a vote to give MPs powers to hold ministers to account if Boris Johnson’s ethics chief is not replaced.The party’s proposals, which will be put to the Commons on Tuesday, would grant a parliamentary committee the right to initiate its own investigations into potential breaches of the ministerial code, led by a new specialist adviser.It comes after Lord Geidt stood down last week, saying the Prime Minister had put him in an “impossible and odious position” when he asked for his advice on maintaining tariffs on Chinese steel in a deliberate breach of the UK’s obligations in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government under fire for plans to cut controls on City bosses’ pay

The Government has come under fire for planning to reduce controls on City bosses’ pay while calling for wage restraint in the public sector.The Cabinet Office minister is said to have written to the Chancellor with a plan for “deregulatory measures to reduce the overall burden on business” and attract more companies to the UK following Brexit.This would involve removing restrictions on director and non-executive director remuneration, according to a leaked copy of the letter seen by the i newspaper.“I trust you’ll agree this is a more proportionate regulatory response and reflective of the new approach to regulation outlined in...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Boris Johnson – live: PM ‘well’ after operation as No 10 admits ‘Carriegate’ demand

Downing Street has confirmed that members of Boris Johnson’s team intervened following the publication of a story about his wife Carrie in The Times, but denied that the prime minister himself contacted the paper to complain.A story appeared in early editions of the paper on Saturday saying that when he was foreign secretary, Mr Johnson tried to secure Carrie – with whom he was then having a secret affair – a £100,000 Foreign Office job. The story disappeared from later editions, however.Meanwhile, Mr Johnson was well enough to attend a Tory fundraiser in London on Monday, just hours after...
POLITICS
The Independent

Unaccompanied Ukrainian children could be allowed into UK, according to report

Unaccompanied Ukrainian children and teenagers could be allowed to come to the UK under changes expected to be announced on Wednesday, it has been reported.Home Secretary Priti Patel will announce that children and teenagers will be allowed to come to the UK if they have permission from a parent or legal guardian and the Ukrainian government, The Daily Telegraph has reported.Current Home Office guidance states that under-18s can only come to the UK via the Homes for Ukraine scheme if they are travelling with their parent or legal guardian, or reuniting with them here.We keep eligibility for all our schemes...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Gove
The Independent

Britain has taken stronger view than US on Ukraine, says ex-White House adviser

Britain has taken a stronger view than the US on Ukraine, with a “fully independent role” in Nato thanks to Brexit, according to a former White House adviser.John Bolton, who was national security adviser to Donald Trump from 2018 to 2019, will claim that the UK can now have an “appropriate” part in the military alliance, not constrained by the “smoothie-making, decision-making process” of the EU.He is to make the remarks at the launch of a new report on Tuesday, on Britain’s role in the world after Brexit.On the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he will say: “Britain has taken a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin victory in Ukraine will be a ‘catastrophe’, says Johnson

Boris Johnson has said the West must continue to support the Ukrainians as they seek to recover territory seized by Russia, saying it would be a “catastrophe” if President Vladimir Putin was able to claim victory.Speaking on his return to the UK after an unannounced visit to Kyiv, the Prime Minister warned that Ukraine should not be encouraged to accept a “bad peace” which would simply be the prelude to a renewed Russian offensive.Mr Johnson also defended his decision to pull out of a conference of northern Tories on Friday so he could meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.The timing of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Macron’s defeat doesn’t only weaken France – it has serious implications for Europe

Emmanuel Macronhas been defeated in his bid to win a working majority in the French parliament. In an election for National Assembly deputies – the lawmakers of France – Macron has lost.The biggest party will be the Party of Non-Voters as neither Macron nor his two main rivals – Marine Le Pen from the anti-European, pro-Putin hard right; and Jean-Luc Mélenchon from the anti-European, pro-Putin hard left – have managed to persuade voters to turn out and vote.Democracy is under a real challenge, as France has neither leaders nor political movements that enthuse anyone.France is heading for a Macron...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russia likely to intensify attacks as Ukraine awaits EU decision

President Zelensky has said that he expects Russia to intensify its attacks on his country while it awaits a European Union decision this week on granting Ukraine the status of a candidate country.“Obviously, this week we should expect from Russia an intensification of its hostile activities, as an example,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address.“And not only against Ukraine, but also against other European countries. We are preparing. We are ready.”Mr Zelensky’s message comes after the news that whole Russian units are still refusing orders and engaging in “armed stand-offs” with officers. The British defence ministry said...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#War#Monetary Policy#Uk#Communities#The Times Ceo Summit#The Bank Of England
The Independent

Covid: Omicron sub-variants ‘evolving to target the lungs and overcome immunity’ as UK cases surge

The latest sub-variants of Omicron may have evolved to target the lung, prompting fears the next wave of the Covid could be starting. Hospital admissions for Covid patients in England have begun to grow again, new NHS data shows. The World Health Organisation has been investigating two Omicron sub-variants since April to assess whether they are more infectious or dangerous than their predecessor. Both BA.4 and BA.5 have been added to the agency’s monitoring list. Last week new figures showed that Covid-19 infections in the UK increased by 43 per cent in the week after the platinum jubilee...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Putin condemns ‘mad and thoughtless’ western sanctions

Russian president Vladimir Putin has condemned the sanctions placed on it by western countries in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.“The economic blitzkrieg against Russia had no chance of succeeding from the very beginning,” Mr Putin said at a forum in St Petersburg on Friday, adding that the sanctions were “more harmful” to those who imposed them. He sought to reassure Russians that Moscow was capable of overcoming the “mad and thoughtless” sanctions.Many western countries have imposed restrictions on Russia in order to strike a balance between punishing the nation for its war on Ukraine and protecting their...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia threatens Lithuania over ‘more than serious’ Kaliningrad rail goods ban

Russia has warned Lithuania – a Nato member – that it will “take action” unless the movement of goods by rail to the Kaliningrad exclave is restored.Moscow summoned Lithuania’s top diplomat to deliver a protest after the Baltic nation banned the transit of sanctioned goods through its territory."The situation is more than serious," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "This decision is really unprecedented. It’s a violation of everything."Russia’s foreign ministry called Lithuania’s move “openly hostile”.“If cargo transit between the Kaliningrad region and the rest of the Russian Federation via Lithuania is not fully restored in the near future,...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Norwegian oil giant ‘threatens to ditch £4.5bn North Sea project over Rishi Sunak’s windfall tax’

A Norway-based company is reportedly threatening to pull its funding of a new £4.5bn oil extraction project off the coast of Scotland in protest of the British government’s windfall tax on energy company profits.Norwegian state energy company Equinor has privately revealed to its industry contacts that it’s reconsidering its plan to drill for oil and gas in the North Sea, in the Rosebank field near the Shetland Islands, according to The Telegraph.Equinor said that, before it commits to the project, it wants the government to change the terms of its energy profits levy – which was imposed to raise funds...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

What the papers say – June 21

The front pages are again dominated by Britain’s “biggest rail shutdown in 30 years” which begins today and will see “millions of passengers’ journeys disrupted”.The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) has accused ministers of preventing the resolution of the dispute by blocking Network Rail and train operating companies from negotiating freely on pay, jobs and conditions, The Independent says.Tuesday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Union blames ministers for blocking rail pay deal” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/u6w7JqwaWG— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) June 20, 2022The Guardian reports the Prime Minister has inflamed industrial action by allowing firms to bring in agency staff, a move...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

No nukes? Ukraine-Russian war will shape world's arsenals

The headlines on the newsstands in Seoul blared fresh warnings of a possible nuclear test by North Korea. Out on the sidewalks, 28-year-old office worker Lee Jae Sang already had an opinion about how to respond to North Korea's fast-growing capacity to lob nuclear bombs across borders and oceans. “Our country should also develop a nuclear program. And prepare for a possible nuclear war," said Lee, voicing a desire that a February poll showed was shared by 3 out of 4 South Koreans.It’s a point that people and politicians of non-nuclear powers globally are raising more often, at what has...
MILITARY
The Independent

Birthday flag flying limited to Queen and Charles after controversy over Andrew

The Queen and the Prince of Wales are the only royals whose birthdays will be marked by the flying of Union flags on UK Government buildings amid changes made in the wake of the row over the Duke of York.Andrew has been cut from the list on the Government’s website but so have the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and the Princess Royal.The Sun reported the wider cull of family members was made to spare any embarrassment for Andrew.The duke paid millions to settle a US civil sexual assault case...
U.K.
UPI News

Borrell: Russia's blockade of Ukraine 'a real war crime'

June 21 (UPI) -- Russia's blockade of wheat and other food goods in Ukraine is "a real war crime," the European Union's top diplomat said while accusing the Kremlin of using hunger as a weapon of war. Josep Borrell, the EU's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, made...
EUROPE
The Independent

Scotland’s rail network suffers major disruption as workers go on strike

Significant disruption across Scotland’s rail network has begun as workers at Network Rail take strike action this week.Workers responsible for train lines and infrastructure across the UK walked out on Tuesday – with further action on Thursday and Saturday – as ScotRail was able to run services on just five routes on these days.The rail operator will run two trains per hour on the Edinburgh to Glasgow via Falkirk High line, the Edinburgh-Bathgate line, the Glasgow to Hamilton/Larkhall line and the Glasgow to Lanark line.One train an hour will run on the Edinburgh to Glasgow via Shotts service.Services on the...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Train strike – live: Biggest strike in 30 years begins as last-ditch talks fail

The biggest rail strikes in three decades began on Tuesday after last-ditch talks failed to resolve a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.Half of Britain’s rail lines will be closed on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday when members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) and Unite walk out over pay, jobs and conditions.The strikes will cause chaos and disruption for millions of people across the country including commuters, tourists and children attending exams.Services on the railways and London Underground were crippled from midnight. Talks were held into Monday afternoon but the sides remain deadlocked...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

How will the rail and Tube strikes affect services?

Rail and Tube strikes are set to cripple services this week, causing travel chaos for passengers across the UK.– Who is going on strike?Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators.– When are the strikes?Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.– How bad will the disruption be?Fewer than one in five trains will run, and only on main lines and only for around 11 hours, starting later and finishing earlier.– Will there be strikes on the London Underground?Yes. Members of the RMT and Unite will strike on Tuesday.– Are other unions involved in the dispute?Yes....
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

705K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy