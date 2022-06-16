ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a professional declutterer – my ‘3 second rule’ makes tidying your house SO much easier

By Roisin Chapman
 4 days ago
WE'VE all gone through those phases of wanting to be the next Marie Kondo and de-clutter our homes.

If you've ever found it difficult to minimize your belongings and make those tough calls between keep and the donation bin, then you need this rule.

TikTok user Kayleen Kelly shared a tip with viewers on how to minimize in your kitchen Credit: TikTok / kayleenkellyorganize

TikTok user Kayleen Kelly Organize has a simple rule which will help you declutter your home with zero regrets.

The rule involves taking three seconds to look at an item, and decide whether you want to keep it or not.

"If you hesitate for more then three seconds then it's an automatic keep."

Kayleen enforces the time-saving rule as it leaves you with "no regrets" and prevents procrastination of decisions.

In her video, she uses the example of coffee mugs when explaining the rule.

"First, go into the kitchen and collect every single coffee mug you own," she began.

"And now we are going to make a decision on each one. It's either 'yes, you keep it' or 'no, it goes'," Kayleen explained.

Kayleen's hack is designed to "take the pressure off" by encouraging decluttering while also preventing any regrets of the process.

"If you are not 100% ready to let it go, then it's a keeper," she said.

TikTok users were inspired by the simplicity of Kayleen's video.

One comment said: "We literally just got rid of 90% of our coffee mugs earlier this evening!"

Another user also seemed to be motivated by Kayleen's three second rule, writing: "I'm going through your content and writing notes so I can start going through my stuff."

However, some users did question how they would depart from items they have grown attached to.

"What about us sentimental people who like to keep everything?"

Kayleen suggests using her 3 second rule when debating whether to keep each coffee mug Credit: Getty

