MTV star Bam Margera found after leaving South Florida rehab facility

Photo: Getty Images

Delray Beach, FL - Former MTV and "Jackass" star Brandon "Bam" Margera has been found after leaving a court-ordered South Florida rehabilitation facility on Monday.

According to reports, Margera left a court-ordered rehabilitation facility in Delray Beach.

The 42-year-old skateboarder, who has been public about his struggles with mental health and addiction, shared a photograph with his 2.4 million followers on Instagram Tuesday.

Officials say Margera didn’t receive approval before leaving the facility.

Reports say Margera is voluntarily returning to the rehab center after being found at a Delray hotel on Wednesday.

Last month, Margera finished a one-year substance abuse program.