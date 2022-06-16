ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

MTV star Bam Margera found after leaving South Florida rehab facility

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x1Hvp_0gCkt7ri00
Photo: Getty Images

Delray Beach, FL - Former MTV and "Jackass" star Brandon "Bam" Margera has been found after leaving a court-ordered South Florida rehabilitation facility on Monday.

According to reports, Margera left a court-ordered rehabilitation facility in Delray Beach.

The 42-year-old skateboarder, who has been public about his struggles with mental health and addiction, shared a photograph with his 2.4 million followers on Instagram Tuesday.

Officials say Margera didn’t receive approval before leaving the facility.

Reports say Margera is voluntarily returning to the rehab center after being found at a Delray hotel on Wednesday.

Last month, Margera finished a one-year substance abuse program.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Travel + Leisure

These Palm Beach Hotels Have Some of the Best Pools in Florida

While Miami and the Florida Keys might get all the attention from the spring break crowds and bachelorette parties, there's another South Florida city that's ideal for those looking to move at a slightly slower pace: Palm Beach. The 14-mile-long island is perfect for those who just want to find a chaise lounge, pull out the latest beach read, and maybe fit in a little retail therapy along the way.
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Delray Beach, FL
Delray Beach, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
WSVN-TV

Victims drive themselves to hospital after being shot in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities in Miami closed off an intersection following a shooting. It occurred Sunday morning in US 1 and Southwest 22nd Avenue. They said around 2:30 a.m., a car with six people inside was driving northbound when they were shot at, five of them struck by gunfire. The...
MIAMI, FL
WPBF News 25

Bear sighting in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) confirmed a bear sighting in the Village of Royal Palm Beach Saturday. The bear was seen near Crestwood and Royal Palm Beach boulevards around 8 a.m. "There’s a jogger, so I’m looking at this jogger and...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
kolomkobir.com

South Florida restaurant openings, closings

Monique Clarke Brown has pulled double duty with her law practice and this restaurant, which she opened to show her love of her home country, Jamaica, and its culture and food. Along with husband Alexis Brown — an entrepreneur, event planner and chef — she opened Reggae Roots in May in the space that formerly was Vincenzo’s NY To Chicago Pizzeria. That location is important. “We wanted to give [people] a new way of looking at Jamaican food,” Clarke Brown says. “To start, a new geographical location in South Florida; our customers have been so elated and warmly welcomed us as they have been longing for our cuisine without the long drive.” So far, the most popular dishes are oxtail, curried goat, jerk chicken and pineapple barbecue chicken. Prices range from $3 to $28. The interior seats 10 people and the outside lounge seats an additional eight. 4370 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale; 754-701-8407; ReggaeRootsJA.com.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bam Margera
bocaratonobserver.com

So Many Rolls, Such Little Time

Sushi lovers listen up — International Sushi Day is Saturday, June 18! It’s the perfect excuse to eat as much sushi as your heart desires. Here are some South Florida spots that are worth a visit. Casa Sensei. This Fort Lauderdale waterfront restaurant combines Pan-Asian flavors with the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtv#Mental Health#Rehab
BOCANEWSNOW

OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Area Realtor Arrested For DUI In Boynton Beach

COPS: Agent Backs Into Other Vehicle, Admits To Drinking Vodka. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County Real Estate Agent Gale O’Brien is facing a DUI charge after she allegedly backed her Mercedes C300 into another vehicle, stumbled, and admitted to drinking vodka […] The article OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Area Realtor Arrested For DUI In Boynton Beach appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WPBF News 25

2 dead, 10 injured after two boats crash off Key Biscayne

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. — Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines. The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that two bodies were recovered from the waters of Key Biscayne Saturday following a boat collision Friday night. Ten people were injured when the two boats collided in an area west of...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

3 people, 2 dogs jump overboard as yacht burns and sinks

NEW CASTLE, N.H. — (AP) — A 70-foot yacht burned and sank in New Hampshire, sending three people to the hospital, authorities said. The vessel, the Elusive, was on the Piscataqua River heading toward a marina in New Castle around 4 p.m. Saturday when a passenger noticed black smoke below deck, the New Hampshire Department of Safety said in a statement.
NEW CASTLE, NH
WSVN-TV

Mega South Florida hiring event offering over 8,000 jobs

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Employers from Miami, Broward and Palm Beach counties will be interviewing potential employees on the spot at the Mega Job Fair. The event will be held at the FLA Live Arena located at 1 Panther Parkway in Sunrise from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on June 23.
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy