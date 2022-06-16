ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

'Dirty Dancing' Sequel Gets Romantic Release Date

By Tamera Jones
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf ever the world needed a Dirty Dancing sequel, now is the time. First confirmed to be in development at CinemaCon in April, Lionsgate has just announced that the official sequel, starring Jennifer Grey, will debut in theaters on February 9, 2024. Nobody puts Baby in a corner for...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

From 'The Incredibles' to 'Finding Nemo': The 10 Best Disney Movie Dads

Although most Disney characters only have one parent (if any), when a character does have a dad, it's usually a pretty good one. Disney films are full of fathers who support their children, whether they're princes and princesses, superheroes in the making, or lively wooden puppets. While honorable mentions include...
MOVIES
Collider

10 Movies That Became Surprising Cult Classics

There's much disagreement over what exactly constitutes a cult film, but one thing that most people agree on is that the movie must at least have a devoted, passionate fan base. The best cult films span a variety of genres and all have unique origin stories. They include movies that were ahead of their time, that didn't resonate with mainstream audiences but found a dedicated niche, or which greatly influenced movie history despite modest ticket sales.
MOVIES
Collider

8 Best Movies About How It Feels to Get Old

It often feels like movies are full of young people. The superheroes saving the world tend to be young, the people fighting intergalactic wars in space tend to be young, and the people falling in and out of love (and then back again) in romantic comedies tend to be young. More often than not, these sorts of movies also aim at a younger audience.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Funniest Characters From 'The Boys', Ranked

The Boys is unlike any superhero show that came before it, and that's why it does so well for Amazon Prime. Fans have their proper Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC universe to indulge in something a bit different. Fans can love superheroes of all sorts, but when it comes to the darker, more graphic version, The Boys has that covered.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Grey
Person
Jonathan Levine
Person
Romola Garai
Person
Diego Luna
Person
Patrick Swayze
Collider

Al Pacino Wants Timothée Chalamet to Play Younger Version of His Character in Possible "Heat" Sequel

Even though a follow-up film has yet to be confirmed, audiences would certainly line up to see another film to accompany Michael Mann's Heat. Recently, the Tribeca Film Festival held a panel to honor the 1995 film, which lead actors Al Pacino and Robert De Niro attended. While a variety of topics were discussed, Pacino did explicitly state that he would like to see none other than Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name, Beautiful Boy) portray a younger version of his character should a follow-up ever be made.
MOVIES
Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dirty Dancing#Dance#Cinemacon#Lionsgate
Collider

Neil Diamond Sings 'Sweet Caroline' at Fenway Park in Rare Public Appearance

It was a beautiful day to be at Fenway as the legend himself Neil Diamond sang the long-played "Sweet Caroline" at the home of the Boston Red Sox. The song. has since become a staple for the team and Fenway since 1997 when it was played by one of the employees during a game after someone they knew had a baby named 'Caroline'.
BOSTON, MA
Collider

10 Questions 'Umbrella Academy' Season 3 Needs To Answer

Netflix's latest rising star of a series Umbrella Academy is about to kick off Season 3 after the Season 2 finale left viewers with several unanswered questions about both the show, the characters, and the cast. Whether you're wondering who the Sparrow Academy is, how they'll introduce the show's first...
TV SERIES
Collider

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Retro Posters Take You To Season 1's Most Memorable Locations

Since Star Trek: Strange New Worlds first docked on Paramount+ at the beginning of May, fans have been tickled by the new and sometimes familiar stories that the crew of the USS Enterprise has been encountering. While the series has certainly put its own mark on the franchise, mixing in new characters with the old and tying up unfinished stories, it’s of course sticking to the classic canon that its followers know and love. To further celebrate that throw-back edge, the series took to its Twitter account to release some retro-styled posters with each one reflecting an episode that we’ve seen so far.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 TV Characters You Expected Might Die, But Somehow Never Did

TV shows — particularly ones that involve crime, action, or other high-stakes plots — are no strangers to death. The sudden passing of a supporting or main character is a great way to inject some extra drama or suspense into a show, and it's a trend that can be seen in many of the most beloved dramas of the last few decades.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Collider

How 'Barry' Season 3 Tears Down the Quirky Hitman Archetype

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for the Season 3 finale of Barry. In the latest season of Barry, something fundamentally changes about the titular character, and you can practically pinpoint the moment it happens. There’s a scene early on in Episode 2 of Season 3, where Barry (Bill Hader) goes to where his girlfriend Sally (Sarah Goldberg) is now working in her dream job of running and starring in a TV show. He yells at her in a blistering and uncompromising way in front of her co-workers, which oddly feels far scarier and more unsettling than any of the hits he’s done over the course of the show. Seeing how the rest of the season played out, the scene makes clear that the show is no longer interested in indulging the "quirky hitman" archetype that Barry is very much derived from, and is now looking to tear down and dissect that archetype in a way that makes Barry as hard to comprehend as you’d expect a real-life hitman to be.
TV SERIES
Collider

The 10 Best Standalone Horror Movies That Never Got a Sequel

The horror genre loves to franchise. Whether the big bad rises from the dead or a copycat takes their place, countless horror films end with a sequel tease in the final frame. This trend was especially true in the 1980s, when some of the genre's biggest names (A Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th, Halloween) were turned into franchises, despite their creator's original intentions.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Big-Budget Box Office Flops, Ranked By The Amount of Money Lost

Sometimes, big budgets don't pay off when it comes to the box office. A film can look like a hit, and have studios spending hundreds of millions of dollars on a film's budget and marketing, only for critics and audiences to respond with a shrug, and the cinema earnings to end up a mere fraction of the movie's costs.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Ending Explained: Who Does Belly Choose?

Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Summer I Turned Pretty.It’s been an emotional summer for Belly Conklin (Lola Tung) and the others in Cousins Beach on Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty, based on the novel of the same name by Jenny Han. The love triangle between Belly, Conrad (Christopher Briney), and Jerimiah (Gavin Casalegno) has been heating up, seemingly having taken a turn for Jeremiah’s favor after his long-awaited, late-night kiss with Belly. Elsewhere, Steven (Sean Kaufman) has been working hard to be “enough” for his girlfriend Shayla (Minnie Mills), but he’s spiraling after another setback. All the while, Laurel (Jackie Chung) has been trying to cope with the fact that Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) has made her peace with dying, unwilling to put herself through experimental trials, now that her cancer has returned. In the season finale, the time has come for the debutante ball, bringing more than a fair amount of chaos for all those involved. But, there are surprises in store (whether those be good or bad). Let’s break it down.
TV SERIES
Collider

The 10 Best Disney Movies That Get Surprisingly Dark

Some audiences dismiss Disney films as harmless kids’ films full of light-hearted magic and non-threatening whimsy. However, while the house of mouse prides itself on delivering great films for families, many of their animated and live-action classics go to darker places than many choose to give them credit for.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Doctor Who’: The 10 Best Episodes for an Undecided Newbie

Despite the 60th Anniversary being more than a year away, the most recent announcements of the new Doctor and some returning characters have fans feeling the most excited they’ve been in a long time. Even if you’ve never seen Doctor Who, the new direction this show is taking and the hype surrounding it might be just enough to pique your interest in watching it.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Best Elvis Presley Films to Watch Before ‘Elvis’

There's no doubt how much of an impact the king of rock and roll, Elvis Presley, had on popular culture on a global scale. Whether you loved him or hated him, chances are you still knew exactly who he was. Living an exceptional if short life, his 42 years were full of hardship, war, glamour, and rhythm. Not only did he grace our stages, but he also made a name for himself in our movie theaters and on our television screens. Wowing audiences with one film after another, by the end of his life, he'd starred in over forty movies. While many featured his music abilities, some were a little more serious, proving to audiences everywhere that he was more than a pretty face and a sultry voice.
MOVIES
Collider

Beyond ‘Stranger Things,’ 10 Times “Running Up That Hill” Made TV Dramatic

It’s the bewitching song about “a deal with God” and getting him to “swap our places.” The main synth and drum machine make for an intoxicating mix. How literal or figurative it all is, can be up to you. When you heard it on Stranger Things as Max (Sadie Sink) fought for her life, it was thanks to the efforts of music supervisor Nora Felder. Singer Kate Bush has always been very selective of how her music is used. With a clearance coordinator, Felder created, “Elaborate scene descriptions that provided as much context as possible so that Kate and her camp would have a full understanding of the uses.” It worked out well, and it didn't hurt that Bush was a fan of the series. But this isn't the first time Bush’s original has been used in the mainstream.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy