City of Bryan Update on WTAW

A College Station police officer directing traffic away from last Wednesday’s crash that closed Harvey Mitchell Parkway arrested a driver for DWI with two prior convictions. According to the CSPD arrest report, a SUV was going so slow that other vehicles started going around. The officer learned from another motorist that the driver was passed out while the SUV was moving. After the SUV hit an orange traffic barrel and the officer started banging on a window, the driver woke up. After failing field sobriety tests, 30 year old Garrett Finke of College Station was arrested. He is out of jail after posting an $8,000 dollar bond.
