Bryan, TX

City of Bryan Update on WTAW

By Chelsea Reber
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArt Roach, Assistant Manager for the Community Development Department, visits with WTAW’s Scott...

Local Police Arrests Of People Booked In The Brazos County Jail For The 15th And 16th Times

A College Station woman awaiting six trials on charges of driving with an invalid license since October 2020 is arrested again. 53 year old Alisa Starks is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond following her arrest by Texas A&M police. The arrest report stated a traffic stop was made after the UPD officer did not see a front license plate. The arrest report also notes Starks has five active suspensions and five prior convictions for not having a valid license. Online court records also states Starks is awaiting two additional trials on drug charges from two years ago. And online records show this is her 15th jail booking in the last seven years.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan, TX
Bryan, TX
DWI Arrests With Prior Convictions During A Highway Shutdown And North Of The Northgate District

A College Station police officer directing traffic away from last Wednesday’s crash that closed Harvey Mitchell Parkway arrested a driver for DWI with two prior convictions. According to the CSPD arrest report, a SUV was going so slow that other vehicles started going around. The officer learned from another motorist that the driver was passed out while the SUV was moving. After the SUV hit an orange traffic barrel and the officer started banging on a window, the driver woke up. After failing field sobriety tests, 30 year old Garrett Finke of College Station was arrested. He is out of jail after posting an $8,000 dollar bond.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Iola Pegs Barrow as Next Football Coach

Iola ISD has hired Bo Barrow to be its next high school football coach and athletics director. Barrow previously served as an assistant at Sabine High School in Gladewater. He fills a void left by Kerry Bamburg, who resigned after three seasons with the Bulldogs.
IOLA, TX

