A Stafford man is in custody for murder after a shooting Sunday morning at a local motel. At 8:15 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting at the Red Roof Inn at 386 Warrenton Road. Sgt. K.J. Simpson and Deputy B.W. Gildea arrived within three minutes and found a man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the chest. Deputy D.R. Ludolph responded as well and the three deputies provided first aid to the victim until medics arrived on scene to treat and transport the victim, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

STAFFORD, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO